Aptiv to Present at the 19th Annual J.P. Morgan Tech/Auto Forum

PR Newswire
DUBLIN, Jan. 8, 2021
DUBLIN, Jan. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV), a global technology company focused on making mobility safer, greener, and more connected, announced that Aptiv's Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, Glen De Vos, will present at the J.P. Morgan Tech/Auto Forum on Tuesday, January 12 at 4:00 p.m. EST.
A simultaneous webcast of the presentation will be available on the Aptiv Investor Relations website at ir.aptiv.com. For additional information, please contact Aptiv Investor Relations at [email protected].
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 10 Warning Signs with NYSE:APTV. Click here to check it out.
- NYSE:APTV 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of NYSE:APTV
- Peter Lynch Chart of NYSE:APTV
About Aptiv
Aptiv is a global technology company that develops safer, greener and more connected solutions enabling the future of mobility. Visit aptiv.com.
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aptiv-to-present-at-the-19th-annual-jp-morgan-techauto-forum-301203582.html
SOURCE Aptiv PLC