Varian Announces First Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Earnings Release Date

January 08, 2021 | About: NYSE:VAR -0.05%

PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Varian (NYSE: VAR) today announced its first quarter fiscal year 2021 earnings release date.

The Company will report results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2021 after market close on Tuesday, January 26, 2021.

In light of the pending transaction with Siemens Healthineers, Varian will not be hosting a conference call for its first quarter fiscal year 2021 earnings.

For automatic e-mail alerts regarding Varian news and events, investors can subscribe on the company website: http://investors.varian.com/emailalerts.

About Varian
At Varian, we envision a world without fear of cancer. For more than 70 years, we have developed, built and delivered innovative cancer care technologies and solutions for our clinical partners around the globe to help them treat millions of patients each year. With an Intelligent Cancer Care approach, we are harnessing advanced technologies like artificial intelligence, machine learning and data analytics to enhance cancer treatment and expand access to care. Our 10,000 employees across 70 locations keep the patient and our clinical partners at the center of our thinking as we power new victories in cancer care. Because, for cancer patients everywhere, their fight is our fight. For more information, visit http://www.varian.com and follow @VarianMedSys on Twitter.

Investor Relations Contact
Anshul Maheshwari
Vice President, Treasury and Investor Relations
+1 (650) 424-6081
[email protected]

Press Contact
Kathy Conner
Vice President, Global Corporate Marketing
+1 (650) 424-5695
[email protected]

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/varian-announces-first-quarter-fiscal-year-2021-earnings-release-date-301203557.html

SOURCE Varian


