TreeHouse Foods Announces Webcast of Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call

January 08, 2021 | About: NYSE:THS -6.92%

OAK BROOK, Ill., Jan. 8, 2021

OAK BROOK, Ill., Jan. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE: THS) will host an audio webcast of its fourth quarter earnings results conference call on Thursday, February 11, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. ET. Steve Oakland, Chief Executive Officer and President, and Bill Kelley, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will discuss the results for the fourth quarter and the outlook for 2021. An earnings release will be issued before the market opens on the same date, and the accompanying slides will be posted to the "Investors" section of the website at approximately 8:15 a.m. ET. The webcast will be accessible by visiting http://www.treehousefoods.com and by clicking on "Investors", "Events & Presentations".

In order to listen to the webcast, users will need to have installed either Real Player or Windows Media Player software, which can be detected and downloaded by visiting the site. A webcast replay will be available for 180 days following the event within the "Investors", "Events & Presentations", "Archived Events & Presentations" section of the Company's website.

ABOUT TREEHOUSE FOODS

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. is a leading manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. We have nearly 40 production facilities across North America and Italy, and our vision is to be the undisputed solutions leader for custom brands for our customers. Our extensive product portfolio includes snacking, beverages and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen and fresh formats. We have a comprehensive offering of packaging formats and flavor profiles, and we also offer clean label, organic and preservative-free ingredients across almost our entire portfolio. Our purpose is to make high quality food and beverages affordable to all.

Additional information, including TreeHouse's most recent statements on Forms 10-Q and 10-K, may be found at TreeHouse's website, http://www.treehousefoods.com.

RELATED LINKS

http://www.treehousefoods.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/treehouse-foods-announces-webcast-of-fourth-quarter-2020-earnings-conference-call-301203550.html

SOURCE TreeHouse Foods, Inc.


