SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds TPGY, DMYD, NGA and FSKR Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE: TPGY)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE: TPGY) in connection with the company's proposed merger with EV Charged B.V. ("EVBox"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, TPGY will acquire EVBox through a reverse merger, with EVBox surviving as the new publicly-traded company. If you own TPGY shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/tpgy/

dMY Technology Group, Inc. II (NYSE: DMYD)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of dMY Technology Group, Inc. II (NYSE: DMYD) in connection with the company's proposed merger with Genius Sports Group Limited ("GSG"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, DMYD will acquire GSG through a reverse merger that will result in GSG becoming a public company. If you own DMYD shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/dmyd/

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: NGA)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: NGA) in connection with the company's proposed merger with The Lion Electric Co. Under the terms of the merger agreement, NGA will acquire Lion Electric Co. through a reverse merger that will result in Lion Electric Co. becoming a publicly traded company. If you own NGA shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/nga/

FS KKR Capital Corp. II. (NYSE: FSKR)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of FS KKR Capital Corp. II. (NYSE: FSKR) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by FS KKR Capital Corp. ("FSK"). Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, FSKR shareholders will be entitled to receive a number of FSK shares with a net asset value per share ("NAV") equal to the NAV of the FSKR shares they hold. If you own FSKR shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/fskr/

