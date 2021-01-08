  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Waste Connections Announces Dates For Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release And 2021 Outlook

January 08, 2021 | About: NYSE:WCN +1.29% TSX:WCN +1.42%

PR Newswire

TORONTO, Jan. 8, 2021

TORONTO, Jan. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Waste Connections, Inc. (TSX/NYSE: WCN) ("Waste Connections" or the "Company") announced that it will report financial results for the fourth quarter of 2020 and outlook for the full year 2021 after the close of the stock market on February 17, 2021. The Company will be hosting an investor conference call related to this release on February 18th at 8:30 A.M. Eastern Time.

Waste Connections logo. (PRNewsFoto/Waste Connections, Inc.) (PRNewsFoto/WASTE CONNECTIONS_ INC_)

To access the call, listeners should dial 800-763-6049 (within North America) or 212-231-2936 (international) approximately 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time and ask the operator for the Waste Connections conference call (a passcode is not required). A replay of the conference call will be available until February 25, 2021, by calling 800-633-8284 (within North America) or 402-977-9140 (international) and entering Passcode #21989487. The call will also be broadcast live over the Internet through a link on our website at www.wasteconnections.com. A playback of the call will be available on our website.

Waste Connections also announced that executives of the Company currently plan to participate in the following events during the first quarter of 2021:



January 12th

ATB Annual Institutional Investor Conference

January 15th

Jefferies Environmental Services ESG Panel

January 21st/22nd

CIBC Annual Western Institutional Investor Conference

March 1st

Raymond James Annual Institutional Investors Conference

March 4th

Bank of America Global Agriculture and Materials Conference

March 18th

Gabelli 2021 Environmental Services Symposium

March 25th

Jefferies Global Business Services Summit






During the 24-hour period prior to any scheduled presentations, the Company will post any presentation slides on its website at www.wasteconnections.com under the tabs titled Investor Presentations and Investor Relations.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections is an integrated solid waste services company that provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer and disposal services, along with recycling and resource recovery, in mostly exclusive and secondary markets across 43 states in the U.S. and six provinces in Canada. The Company serves more than seven million residential, commercial and industrial customers. Waste Connections also provides non-hazardous oilfield waste treatment, recovery and disposal services in several basins across the U.S., as well as intermodal services for the movement of cargo and solid waste containers in the Pacific Northwest.

For more information, visit the Waste Connections website at www.wasteconnections.com. Copies of financial literature, including this release, are available on the Waste Connections website or through contacting us directly at (905) 532-7510. Investors can also obtain these materials and other documents filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and the Canadian securities regulators free of charge at the SEC's website, www.sec.gov, and at the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval maintained by the Canadian Securities Administrators at www.sedar.com.

CONTACT:


Mary Anne Whitney / (832) 442-2253

Joe Box / (832) 442-2153

[email protected]

[email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/waste-connections-announces-dates-for-fourth-quarter-2020-earnings-release-and-2021-outlook-301203553.html

SOURCE Waste Connections, Inc.


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)