  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Dominion Energy Schedules Fourth-Quarter 2020 Earnings Call

January 08, 2021 | About: NYSE:D +0.33%

PR Newswire

RICHMOND, Va., Jan. 8, 2021

RICHMOND, Va., Jan. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE: D) will host its fourth-quarter 2020 earnings call at 10 a.m. ET on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021. Management will discuss matters of interest to financial and other stakeholders including recent financial results. The call is expected to last between 60 and 90 minutes.

A live webcast of the conference call, including accompanying slides and other financial information, will be available on the investor information pages at investors.dominionenergy.com.

For individuals that prefer to join via telephone, domestic callers should dial 1-800-341-6228 and international callers should dial 1-334-777-6993. The passcode for the telephonic earnings call is 26118983#. Participants should dial in 10 to 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

A replay of the webcast will be available on the investor information pages by the end of the day Feb. 12. A telephonic replay of the earnings call will be available beginning at about 2 p.m. ET on Feb. 12. Domestic callers may access the recording by dialing 1-877-919-4059. International callers should dial 1-334-323-0140. The PIN for the replay is 21194578.

About Dominion Energy

More than 7 million customers in 16 states energize their homes and businesses with electricity or natural gas from Dominion Energy (NYSE: D), headquartered in Richmond, Va. The company is committed to sustainable, reliable, affordable and safe energy and to achieving net zero carbon dioxide and methane emissions from its power generation and gas infrastructure operations by 2050. Please visit DominionEnergy.com to learn more.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dominion-energy-schedules-fourth-quarter-2020-earnings-call-301203522.html

SOURCE Dominion Energy


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)