Marine Products Corporation Announces Date for Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Conference Call

January 08, 2021

ATLANTA, Jan. 8, 2021

ATLANTA, Jan. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Marine Products Corporation (NYSE: MPX) announced today that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020 on Wednesday, January 27, 2021 before the market opens. In conjunction with its earnings release, the Company will host a conference call to review the Company's financial and operating results on Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

(PRNewsfoto/Marine Products Corporation)

Individuals wishing to participate in the conference call should dial toll-free (833) 968-2235 or (825) 312-2057 for international callers, and using conference ID number 5458273. For interested individuals unable to join via telephone, the call also will be broadcast and archived for 90 days on the Company's investor website. Interested parties are encouraged to click on the webcast link 10-15 minutes prior to the start of the conference call.

Marine Products Corporation (NYSE: MPX) is a leading manufacturer of fiberglass boats under three brand names: Chaparral, Robalo and Vortex. Chaparral's sterndrive models include SSi and SSX, along with the Chaparral Surf Series. Chaparral's outboard offerings include various models, such as OSX Luxury Sportboats, the 257 SSX, and SunCoast Sportdecks. Robalo builds an array of outboard sport fishing boats, which include center consoles, dual consoles and Cayman Bay Boat models. Chaparral also offers jet powered boats under the Vortex brand name. The Company continues to diversify its product lines through product innovation. With premium brands, a solid capital structure, and a strong independent dealer network, Marine Products Corporation is prepared to capitalize on opportunities to increase its market share and to generate superior financial performance to build long-term shareholder value. For more information on Marine Products Corporation visit our website at MarineProductsCorp.com.

For information about Marine Products Corporation or this event, please contact:

Ben Palmer
Chief Financial Officer
(404) 321-7910
[email protected]

Jim Landers
Vice President Corporate Services
(404) 321-2162
[email protected]

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/marine-products-corporation-announces-date-for-fourth-quarter-2020-financial-results-and-conference-call-301203551.html

SOURCE Marine Products Corporation


