Fannie Mae Prices $759 Million Multifamily DUS REMIC (FNA 2021-M1) Under Its GeMS Program

WASHINGTON, Jan. 8, 2021
WASHINGTON, Jan. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fannie Mae (OTCQB: FNMA) priced a $759 million Multifamily DUS® REMIC under its Fannie Mae Guaranteed Multifamily Structures (Fannie Mae GeMS™) program on January 8, 2021. FNA 2021-M1 marks the first Fannie Mae GeMS issuance of 2021.
"We opened 2021 by bringing the $759 million M1 transaction to market this week – building on the momentum of last year," said Dan Dresser, Senior Vice President, Multifamily Capital Markets & Pricing. "Fannie Mae's Multifamily business saw a record year of MBS issuance in 2020. In addition, Fannie Mae's re-securitization platform issued over $28 billion in ACES® and GeMS REMICs – another record level. Despite high volumes and first quarter dislocation, spreads have remained strong and the Agency CMBS investor base continues to grow. We look forward to another strong year in 2021."
All classes of FNA 2021-M1 are guaranteed by Fannie Mae with respect to the full and timely payment of interest and principal. The structure details for the multi-tranche offering can be found in the table below:
Class
Original Face
Weighted Average
Coupon (%)
Coupon
Spread
Offered
Price
FA
$45,283,124
6.06
0.452
Floater/AFC
Not Available
Not Available
FX
$45,283,124
0.32
1.037
WAC IO
Not Offered
Not Offered
A1
$76,500,000
5.94
0.87
Fixed
S+19
100
A2
$497,274,847
9.77
1.39
WAC
S+26
100.57
A3
$140,000,000
9.82
1.38
Fixed/AFC
Not Available
Not Available
X
$76,500,000
5.92
0.52
WAC IO
Not Offered
Not Offered
X3
$140,000,000
9.32
0.01
WAC IO
Not Offered
Not Offered
Total
$759,057,971
Group 1 Collateral
UPB:
$45,283,124
Collateral:
9 Fannie Mae DUS MBS
Geographic Distribution:
KY (22.99%), OK (20.04%), ID (13.25%)
Weighted Average Debt Service Coverage Ratio (DSCR):
1.9x
Weighted Average Loan-to-Value (LTV):
63.8%
Group 2 Collateral
UPB:
$713,774,848
Collateral:
112 Fannie Mae DUS MBS
Geographic Distribution:
CA (24.95%), FL (18.22%), TX (9.93%)
Weighted Average Debt Service Coverage Ratio (DSCR):
2.07x
Weighted Average Loan-to-Value (LTV):
61.51%
For additional information, please refer to the Fannie Mae GeMS REMIC Term Sheet (FNA 2021-M1) available on the Fannie Mae GeMS Archive page.
About Fannie Mae
Fannie Mae helps make the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage and affordable rental housing possible for millions of Americans. We partner with lenders to create housing opportunities for families across the country. We are driving positive changes in housing finance to make the home buying process easier, while reducing costs and risk. To learn more, visit:
Certain statements in this release may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. In addition, not all securities will have the characteristics discussed in this release. Before investing in any Fannie Mae issued security, you should read the prospectus and prospectus supplement pursuant to which such security is offered. You should also read our most current Annual Report on Form 10-K and our reports on Form 10-Q and Form 8-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") available on the Investor Relations page of our Web site at www.fanniemae.com and on the SEC's Web site at www.sec.gov.
