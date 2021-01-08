  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
RPC, Inc. Announces Date for Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Conference Call

January 08, 2021 | About: NYSE:RES +0%

PR Newswire

ATLANTA, Jan. 8, 2021

ATLANTA, Jan. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RPC, Inc. (NYSE: RES) announced today that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020 on Wednesday, January 27, 2021 before the market opens. In conjunction with its earnings release, the Company will host a conference call to review the Company's financial and operating results on Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

RPCBlueLogo

Individuals wishing to participate in the conference call should dial toll-free (833) 579-0910 or (778) 560-2620 for international callers, and use conference ID number 4396386. For interested individuals unable to join by telephone, the call also will be broadcast and archived for 90 days on the Company's investor website. Interested parties are encouraged to click on the webcast link 10-15 minutes prior to the start of the conference call.

RPC provides a broad range of specialized oilfield services and equipment primarily to independent and major oilfield companies engaged in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties throughout the United States, including the Gulf of Mexico, mid-continent, southwest, Appalachian and Rocky Mountain regions, and in selected international markets. RPC's investor website can be found on the internet at RPC.net.

For information about RPC, Inc. or this event, please contact:

Ben M. Palmer
Chief Financial Officer
(404) 321-2140
[email protected]

Jim Landers
Vice President Corporate Services
(404) 321-2162
[email protected]

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rpc-inc-announces-date-for-fourth-quarter-2020-financial-results-and-conference-call-301203552.html

SOURCE RPC, Inc.


