Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK) President & CEO David Powers Sold $3.5 million of Shares

President & CEO of Deckers Outdoor Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) David Powers (insider trades) sold 11,348 shares of DECK on 01/07/2021 at an average price of $310.01 a share. The total sale was $3.5 million.

Deckers Outdoor Corp is engaged in designing, marketing and distribution of footwear, apparel and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyles use. Its primary brands include UGG, Teva, and Sanuk. Deckers Outdoor Corp has a market cap of $8.83 billion; its shares were traded at around $314.430000 with a P/E ratio of 28.55 and P/S ratio of 4.00. Deckers Outdoor Corp had annual average EBITDA growth of 19.80% over the past five years.

CEO Recent Trades:

President & CEO David Powers sold 11,348 shares of DECK stock on 01/07/2021 at the average price of $310.01. The price of the stock has increased by 1.43% since.

President & CEO David Powers sold 17,022 shares of DECK stock on 12/21/2020 at the average price of $295.87. The price of the stock has increased by 6.27% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of DECK stock on 01/04/2021 at the average price of $289.73. The price of the stock has increased by 8.53% since.

For the complete insider trading history of DECK, click here