Diodes Inc (DIOD) President & CEO Keh Shew Lu Sold $3.9 million of Shares

President & CEO of Diodes Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Keh Shew Lu (insider trades) sold 51,020 shares of DIOD on 01/08/2021 at an average price of $77.27 a share. The total sale was $3.9 million.

Diodes Inc is a manufacturer & supplier of application-specific standard products within the broad discrete, logic, analog & mixed-signal semiconductor markets, serving the consumer electronics, computing, communications, industrial & automotive markets. Diodes Inc has a market cap of $4.01 billion; its shares were traded at around $77.040000 with a P/E ratio of 35.20 and P/S ratio of 3.43. Diodes Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 9.50% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Diodes Inc the business predictability rank of 3.5-star.

CEO Recent Trades:

President & CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 51,020 shares of DIOD stock on 01/08/2021 at the average price of $77.27. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.3% since.

President & CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 57,476 shares of DIOD stock on 01/05/2021 at the average price of $72.55. The price of the stock has increased by 6.19% since.

President & CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 4 shares of DIOD stock on 12/18/2020 at the average price of $69.9. The price of the stock has increased by 10.21% since.

President & CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 56,425 shares of DIOD stock on 12/15/2020 at the average price of $68.37. The price of the stock has increased by 12.68% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

SVP Worldwide Sales/Marketing Emily Yang sold 1,000 shares of DIOD stock on 01/07/2021 at the average price of $78.33. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.65% since.

SVP Worldwide Sales/Marketing Emily Yang sold 2,314 shares of DIOD stock on 01/05/2021 at the average price of $72.62. The price of the stock has increased by 6.09% since.

