Smartsheet Inc (SMAR) President and CEO Mark Patrick Mader Sold $655,700 of Shares

President and CEO of Smartsheet Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Mark Patrick Mader (insider trades) sold 10,000 shares of SMAR on 01/07/2021 at an average price of $65.57 a share. The total sale was $655,700.

Smartsheet Inc has a market cap of $8.33 billion; its shares were traded at around $68.100000 with and P/S ratio of 22.96. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with Smartsheet Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Chief Legal Officer & GC Paul Porrini sold 30,000 shares of SMAR stock on 01/04/2021 at the average price of $69.78. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.41% since.

Chief Revenue Officer Michael Arntz sold 25,000 shares of SMAR stock on 12/30/2020 at the average price of $70.27. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.09% since.

Director Geoffrey T Barker sold 13,500 shares of SMAR stock on 12/22/2020 at the average price of $72.64. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.25% since.

Chief People & Culture Officer Kara Hamilton sold 10,000 shares of SMAR stock on 12/15/2020 at the average price of $70.35. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.2% since.

Chief Revenue Officer Michael Arntz sold 25,000 shares of SMAR stock on 12/11/2020 at the average price of $72.01. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.43% since.

