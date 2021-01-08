Ralph Lauren Corp (RL) President and CEO Patrice Louvet Sold $9.4 million of Shares

President and CEO of Ralph Lauren Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Patrice Louvet (insider trades) sold 87,069 shares of RL on 01/06/2021 at an average price of $107.86 a share. The total sale was $9.4 million.

Ralph Lauren Corp is a fashion apparels manufacturer that designs and distribute lifestyle products including apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product categories through department stores, specialty retailers and its own outlets. Ralph Lauren Corp has a market cap of $8 billion; its shares were traded at around $109.480000 with and P/S ratio of 1.76. The dividend yield of Ralph Lauren Corp stocks is 1.27%. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with Ralph Lauren Corp. .

CEO Recent Trades:

President and CEO Patrice Louvet sold 87,069 shares of RL stock on 01/06/2021 at the average price of $107.86. The price of the stock has increased by 1.5% since.

For the complete insider trading history of RL, click here