Bloom Energy Corp (BE) EVP of Engineering & CTO Swaminathan Venkataraman Sold $4.5 million of Shares

EVP of Engineering & CTO of Bloom Energy Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Swaminathan Venkataraman (insider trades) sold 126,667 shares of BE on 01/07/2021 at an average price of $35.29 a share. The total sale was $4.5 million.

Bloom Energy Corp has a market cap of $5.78 billion; its shares were traded at around $34.790000 with and P/S ratio of 5.80. GuruFocus has detected 4 severe warning signs with Bloom Energy Corp. .

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP & CTO Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 145,402 shares of BE stock on 01/06/2021 at the average price of $28.99. The price of the stock has increased by 20.01% since.

EVP & COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of BE stock on 01/04/2021 at the average price of $27.76. The price of the stock has increased by 25.32% since.

EVP Global Sales Christopher White sold 154,183 shares of BE stock on 12/30/2020 at the average price of $28.26. The price of the stock has increased by 23.11% since.

EVP of CIG Hari Pillai sold 39,584 shares of BE stock on 12/28/2020 at the average price of $28.93. The price of the stock has increased by 20.26% since.

