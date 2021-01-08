Alpha & Omega Semiconductor (AOSL) CEO Mike F Chang Sold $3.5 million of Shares

CEO of Alpha & Omega Semiconductor (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Mike F Chang (insider trades) sold 124,566 shares of AOSL on 01/08/2021 at an average price of $28.15 a share. The total sale was $3.5 million.

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd designs, develops and supplies a broad range of power semiconductors for computing, consumer electronics, communication and industrial applications. Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd has a market cap of $709.830 million; its shares were traded at around $27.850000 with a P/E ratio of 497.32 and P/S ratio of 1.43. Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd had annual average EBITDA growth of 2.70% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. .

CEO Recent Trades:

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Lucas S. Chang sold 8,000 shares of AOSL stock on 12/28/2020 at the average price of $23.84. The price of the stock has increased by 16.82% since.

Senior VP of Global Sales Bing Xue sold 3,749 shares of AOSL stock on 12/28/2020 at the average price of $23.74. The price of the stock has increased by 17.31% since.

