Mirati Therapeutics Inc (MRTX) President & CEO Charles M Baum Sold $949,069 of Shares

President & CEO of Mirati Therapeutics Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Charles M Baum (insider trades) sold 4,511 shares of MRTX on 01/06/2021 at an average price of $210.39 a share. The total sale was $949,069.

Mirati Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. The company's focuses on precision medicine for oncology therapeutics. The company provides bioavailable inhibitors with distinct target profiles aiming to treat cancer patients. Mirati Therapeutics Inc has a market cap of $10.94 billion; its shares were traded at around $217.480000 with and P/S ratio of 790.83. Mirati Therapeutics Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 9.30% over the past ten years. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with Mirati Therapeutics Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

President & CEO Charles M Baum sold 4,511 shares of MRTX stock on 01/06/2021 at the average price of $210.39. The price of the stock has increased by 3.37% since.

President & CEO Charles M Baum sold 40,000 shares of MRTX stock on 12/18/2020 at the average price of $234.48. The price of the stock has decreased by 7.25% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

SVP, Chief Accounting Officer Vickie S Reed sold 779 shares of MRTX stock on 01/07/2021 at the average price of $212.23. The price of the stock has increased by 2.47% since.

EVP, Chief Commercial Officer Benjamin Hickey sold 2,078 shares of MRTX stock on 01/07/2021 at the average price of $216.33. The price of the stock has increased by 0.53% since.

EVP, COO Daniel Faga sold 2,625 shares of MRTX stock on 01/07/2021 at the average price of $216.33. The price of the stock has increased by 0.53% since.

EVP, Chief Scientific Officer Jamie Christensen sold 1,459 shares of MRTX stock on 01/06/2021 at the average price of $210.39. The price of the stock has increased by 3.37% since.

Director Henry J Fuchs sold 10,000 shares of MRTX stock on 12/15/2020 at the average price of $233.39. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.82% since.

For the complete insider trading history of MRTX, click here