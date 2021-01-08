  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Maxlinear Inc (MXL) Chairman, President and CEO Kishore Seendripu Sold $2 million of Shares

January 08, 2021 | About: MXL -1.17%

Chairman, President and CEO of Maxlinear Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Kishore Seendripu (insider trades) sold 53,460 shares of MXL on 01/08/2021 at an average price of $36.67 a share. The total sale was $2 million.

MaxLinear Inc is a semiconductor company providing integrated, radio-frequency and mixed-signal integrated circuits for broadband communications and data center, metro and long-haul transport network applications. MaxLinear Inc has a market cap of $2.76 billion; its shares were traded at around $37.250000 with and P/S ratio of 7.66. GuruFocus has detected 5 severe warning signs with MaxLinear Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • Chairman, President and CEO, 10% Owner Kishore Seendripu sold 53,460 shares of MXL stock on 01/08/2021 at the average price of $36.67. The price of the stock has increased by 1.58% since.
  • Chairman, President and CEO, 10% Owner Kishore Seendripu sold 13,365 shares of MXL stock on 12/16/2020 at the average price of $30.97. The price of the stock has increased by 20.28% since.

For the complete insider trading history of MXL, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)