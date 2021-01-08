Maxlinear Inc (MXL) Chairman, President and CEO Kishore Seendripu Sold $2 million of Shares

Chairman, President and CEO of Maxlinear Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Kishore Seendripu (insider trades) sold 53,460 shares of MXL on 01/08/2021 at an average price of $36.67 a share. The total sale was $2 million.

MaxLinear Inc is a semiconductor company providing integrated, radio-frequency and mixed-signal integrated circuits for broadband communications and data center, metro and long-haul transport network applications. MaxLinear Inc has a market cap of $2.76 billion; its shares were traded at around $37.250000 with and P/S ratio of 7.66. GuruFocus has detected 5 severe warning signs with MaxLinear Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

Chairman, President and CEO, 10% Owner Kishore Seendripu sold 13,365 shares of MXL stock on 12/16/2020 at the average price of $30.97. The price of the stock has increased by 20.28% since.

