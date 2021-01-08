Arista Networks Inc (ANET) President and CEO Jayshree Ullal Sold $1.4 million of Shares

President and CEO of Arista Networks Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Jayshree Ullal (insider trades) sold 4,733 shares of ANET on 01/06/2021 at an average price of $290.89 a share. The total sale was $1.4 million.

Arista Networks Inc is a supplier of cloud networking solutions that use software innovations to address the needs of large-scale Internet companies, cloud service providers, and next-generation data centers for enterprise support. Arista Networks Inc has a market cap of $23.16 billion; its shares were traded at around $306.120000 with a P/E ratio of 34.26 and P/S ratio of 10.97. Arista Networks Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 30.30% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Arista Networks Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

President and CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 785 shares of ANET stock on 01/07/2021 at the average price of $293.64. The price of the stock has increased by 4.25% since.

President and CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 4,733 shares of ANET stock on 01/06/2021 at the average price of $290.89. The price of the stock has increased by 5.24% since.

President and CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 114,752 shares of ANET stock on 01/04/2021 at the average price of $284.77. The price of the stock has increased by 7.5% since.

President and CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 109,587 shares of ANET stock on 01/04/2021 at the average price of $283.64. The price of the stock has increased by 7.93% since.

President and CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 60 shares of ANET stock on 12/28/2020 at the average price of $293.11. The price of the stock has increased by 4.44% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

SVP and General Counsel Marc Taxay sold 751 shares of ANET stock on 01/04/2021 at the average price of $290.76. The price of the stock has increased by 5.28% since.

SVP, COO Anshul Sadana sold 3,650 shares of ANET stock on 01/04/2021 at the average price of $284.64. The price of the stock has increased by 7.55% since.

Director Ann Mather sold 417 shares of ANET stock on 01/04/2021 at the average price of $290.76. The price of the stock has increased by 5.28% since.

Director Charles H Giancarlo sold 1,665 shares of ANET stock on 01/04/2021 at the average price of $284.77. The price of the stock has increased by 7.5% since.

Director Ann Mather sold 1,000 shares of ANET stock on 12/23/2020 at the average price of $290.11. The price of the stock has increased by 5.52% since.

