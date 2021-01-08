Sunrun Inc (RUN) COO Christopher Dawson Sold $5.1 million of Shares

COO of Sunrun Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Christopher Dawson (insider trades) sold 60,000 shares of RUN on 01/06/2021 at an average price of $85 a share. The total sale was $5.1 million.

Sunrun Inc provides clean, solar energy to homeowners. It is engaged in the design, development, installation sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems ("Projects") in the United States. Sunrun Inc has a market cap of $19.06 billion; its shares were traded at around $96.500000 with a P/E ratio of 2412.50 and P/S ratio of 14.20. GuruFocus has detected 5 severe warning signs with Sunrun Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 40,000 shares of RUN stock on 12/31/2020 at the average price of $68.5. The price of the stock has increased by 40.88% since.

CEO of Vivint Solar, Inc. David Bywater sold 263,325 shares of RUN stock on 12/23/2020 at the average price of $70.1. The price of the stock has increased by 37.66% since.

CEO of Vivint Solar, Inc. David Bywater sold 263,328 shares of RUN stock on 12/18/2020 at the average price of $63.72. The price of the stock has increased by 51.44% since.

CEO Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 16,142 shares of RUN stock on 12/15/2020 at the average price of $61.78. The price of the stock has increased by 56.2% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Chairman Edward Harris Fenster sold 50,000 shares of RUN stock on 01/07/2021 at the average price of $89.1. The price of the stock has increased by 8.31% since.

COO Christopher Dawson sold 60,000 shares of RUN stock on 01/06/2021 at the average price of $85. The price of the stock has increased by 13.53% since.

Chairman Edward Harris Fenster sold 54,092 shares of RUN stock on 01/04/2021 at the average price of $70.65. The price of the stock has increased by 36.59% since.

General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 7,439 shares of RUN stock on 01/04/2021 at the average price of $71.12. The price of the stock has increased by 35.69% since.

Chief Accounting Officer Michelle Philpot sold 58,973 shares of RUN stock on 12/30/2020 at the average price of $64.82. The price of the stock has increased by 48.87% since.

