Varonis Systems Inc (VRNS) EVP Engineering & CTO David Bass Sold $937,035 of Shares

EVP Engineering & CTO of Varonis Systems Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) David Bass (insider trades) sold 5,500 shares of VRNS on 01/07/2021 at an average price of $170.37 a share. The total sale was $937,035.

Varonis Systems Inc provides software solutions that protect data from insider threats and cyberattacks. It allows organisations to analyze, secure, manage, and migrate unstructured data. Varonis Systems Inc has a market cap of $5.5 billion; its shares were traded at around $173.410000 with and P/S ratio of 19.97. GuruFocus has detected 4 severe warning signs with Varonis Systems Inc. .

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP Engineering & CTO David Bass sold 5,500 shares of VRNS stock on 01/07/2021 at the average price of $170.37. The price of the stock has increased by 1.78% since.

Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,500 shares of VRNS stock on 01/04/2021 at the average price of $163.1. The price of the stock has increased by 6.32% since.

Director Gili Iohan sold 7,143 shares of VRNS stock on 12/14/2020 at the average price of $140. The price of the stock has increased by 23.86% since.

For the complete insider trading history of VRNS, click here