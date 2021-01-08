International Money Express Inc (IMXI) CEO, President & Chairman Robert Lisy Sold $789,246 of Shares

CEO, President & Chairman of International Money Express Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Robert Lisy (insider trades) sold 48,900 shares of IMXI on 01/08/2021 at an average price of $16.14 a share. The total sale was $789,246.

International Money Express Inc has a market cap of $610.320 million; its shares were traded at around $16.030000 with a P/E ratio of 20.66 and P/S ratio of 1.81.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO, President & Chairman Robert Lisy sold 48,900 shares of IMXI stock on 01/08/2021 at the average price of $16.14. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.68% since.

CEO, President & Chairman Robert Lisy sold 50,000 shares of IMXI stock on 12/15/2020 at the average price of $16.55. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.14% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

CAO & Chief Compliance Officer Jose Perez-villarreal sold 1,404 shares of IMXI stock on 12/14/2020 at the average price of $17.09. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.2% since.

