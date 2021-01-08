  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Essent Group (ESNT) SVP & CFO Lawrence E Jr Mcalee Sold $656,004 of Shares

January 08, 2021 | About: ESNT +1.78%

SVP & CFO of Essent Group (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Lawrence E Jr Mcalee (insider trades) sold 14,523 shares of ESNT on 01/06/2021 at an average price of $45.17 a share. The total sale was $656,004.

Essent Group Ltd is a housing finance provider offering credit protection to lenders and mortgage investors by covering a portion of the unpaid principal balance of a mortgage in the event of a default. Essent Group Ltd has a market cap of $5.39 billion; its shares were traded at around $47.920000 with a P/E ratio of 11.24 and P/S ratio of 5.26. The dividend yield of Essent Group Ltd stocks is 1.33%. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Essent Group Ltd. .

CFO Recent Trades:

  • SVP & CFO Lawrence E Jr Mcalee sold 14,523 shares of ESNT stock on 01/06/2021 at the average price of $45.17. The price of the stock has increased by 6.09% since.
  • SVP & CFO Lawrence E Jr Mcalee sold 5,447 shares of ESNT stock on 12/24/2020 at the average price of $43.72. The price of the stock has increased by 9.61% since.

For the complete insider trading history of ESNT, click here

.

