Top Insider Buys Highlight for the Week of Jan. 8

According to GuruFocus data, the largest Insider Buys this week were for Perrigo Co. PLC (NYSE:PRGO), Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI), Golub Capital BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) and Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD).

Perrigo Co. PLC EVP Richard S. Sorota bought 7,513 shares

Executive Vice President Richard S. Sorota bought 7,513 shares on Jan. 6 at the average price of $43.48. The price of the stock has increased by 2.67% since.

Perrigo Co. PLC is an American multinational manufacturer of pharmaceuticals, specializing in the production and sale of over-the-counter medicine. The company manufactures and sells consumer healthcare products, generic prescription drugs and active pharmaceutical ingredients in the United States, Australia, Europe, India and Israel. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, and as of Jan. 8 it traded at $44.64.

On Nov. 4, 2020, Perrigo Co. PLC reported financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2020. Consolidated net sales for the quarter totaled $1.2 billion, representing a 1.3% increase compared to the same quarter prior year. Adjusted diluted earnings per share for the quarter was $0.93, representing a 10.6% decreased compared to adjusted diluted earnings per share of $1.04 from the same quarter prior year.

Compass Diversified Holdings Chairman C. Sean Day bought 6,096 shares

Chairman C. Sean Day bought 6,096 shares on Jan. 4 at the average price of $19.61. The price of the stock has increased by 5.81% since.

Compass Diversified Holdings is an American industrial holdings company that focuses on the middle market space. The company maintains eight majority owned subsidiaries that include Advanced Circuits, Arnold Magnetic Technologies and Ergobaby, among others. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, and as of Jan. 8 it traded at $20.75.

On Jan. 4, Compass Diversified Holdings announced that the company's Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.36 per share on the company's common shares. The dividend will be payable on Jan. 22 to all shareholders at the close of business on Jan. 15.

Golub Capital BDC Inc. Chairman Lawrence E. Golub bought 2,000 shares

Chairman Lawrence E. Golub bought 2,000 shares on Jan. 6 at the average price of $14.10. The price of the stock has increased by 1.49% since.

Golub Capital BDC Inc. is an American business development company that is affiliated with Golub Capital, an asset management and lending company that has over $25 billion of capital under its management. The company primarily invests in senior secured loans of U.S. middle market companies. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, and as of Jan. 8 it traded at $14.31.

On Nov. 30, 2020, Golub Capital BDC Inc. reported financial results for its fourth quarter of fiscal 2020. Earnings per share for the quarter was $0.57, compared to earnings per share of $0.93 during the same quarter prior year. At the end of the quarter, the company's investment portfolio totaled $4.238 billion, compared to $4.250 billion at the end of the prior quarter. Net investment income per share for the quarter totaled $0.23 per share.

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. Director Burke W Whitman bought 1,500 shares

Director Burke W Whitman bought 1,500 shares of FOLD stock on Jan. 4 at the average price of $23.17. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.09% since.

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. is an American international biopharmaceutical company that focuses on developing and delivering medicines for people with rare metabolic diseases. The company is also a component of the Russell 2000. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, and as of Jan. 8 it traded at $23.15.

On Dec. 2, 2020, Amicus Therapeutics Inc. announced that Michael A. Kelly has been elected to its Board of Directors. Kelly has more than two decades of executive experience in the life sciences industry, including Chief Financial Officer and board member of multiple biotechnology companies. Kelly is currently the President of Sentry Hill Partners, LLC.

Disclosure: I do not own stock in any of the companies mentioned in the article.

