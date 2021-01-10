  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Alberto Abaterusso
Alberto Abaterusso
Articles (2452) 

3 Low Price-Book Ratio Stock Picks

These companies could be value opportunities

January 10, 2021 | About: TAK +1.96% EPRT +2.03% NOK -1.5%

Screening the market for securities whose market capitalization surpasses $2 billion and whose price-book ratios are trading below 1.5 could yield a higher likelihood of unearthing value opportunities, in my view.

Thus, value investors may want to consider the following securities, as they match the above-listed criteria.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

The first company that matches the above criteria is Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE:TAK), a Tokyo, Japan-based specialty generic drugs manufacturer.

The stock price traded at around $18.25 per share at close on Jan. 8 for a market capitalization of $57.06 billion and a price-book ratio of 1.29. Takeda Pharmaceutical's book value was $14.12 per share as of the most recent quarter.

The stock price has fallen by 8.38% over the past year for a 52-week range of $12.43 to $20.42.

GuruFocus assigned a score of 4 out of 10 to the company's financial strength rating and of 6 out of 10 to its profitability rating.

The stock has a median recommendation rating of buy and an average target price of $24.61 per share on Wall Street.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc

The second company that matches the above criteria is Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT), a Princeton, New Jersey-based real estate investment trust focusing on single-occupancy properties in the U.S.

The stock price traded at around $21.06 per share on Jan. 8 for a market capitalization of $2.2 billion and a price-book ratio of 1.42. Essential Properties' book value was $14.85 per share as of the most recent quarter.

The stock price has declined by 17.6% over the past year, determining a 52-week range of $6.08 to $29.34.

GuruFocus assigned a score of 5 out of 10 for the company's financial strength rating and of 4 out of 10 for its profitability rating.

The stock has a median recommendation rating of overweight with an average target price of $22.36 per share on Wall Street.

Nokia Oyj

The third company that matches the above criteria is Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK), an Espoo, Finland-based telecommunications equipment, information technology and consumer electronics company operating globally.

The stock price traded at around $3.93 per share at close on Jan. 8 for a market capitalization of $22.08 billion and a price-book ratio of about 1.24. Nokia's book value was $3.17 per share as of the most recent quarter which ended in Sept. 2020.

The stock price has declined by 2.22% over the past year for a 52-week range of $2.34 to $5.14.

GuruFocus assigned a score of 6 out of 10 for the company's financial strength rating and of 5 out of 10 for its profitability rating.

The stock has a median recommendation rating of overweight and an average target price of $4.44 per share on Wall Street.

Disclosure: I have no positions in any securities mentioned in this article.

Read more here:

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

About the author:

Alberto Abaterusso
I am a contributor at GuruFocus. I primarily write about how to pick potential value stocks. Gold, silver and precious metals mining industries is also my cup of tea. My articles have also been widely linked by popular sites, including MarketWatch, Financial Times, 24hGold, Investopedia, Financial.org, CNBS, MSN Money, Zachs, Reuters and others. I hold a Master\\\'s Degree in Business Administration from Università degli Studi di Bari (Italy), Aldo Moro. I am based in The Netherlands.

You can follow me on Twitter at https://twitter.com/AAbaterusso

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Alberto Abaterusso

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)