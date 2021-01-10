3 Low Price-Book Ratio Stock Picks

Screening the market for securities whose market capitalization surpasses $2 billion and whose price-book ratios are trading below 1.5 could yield a higher likelihood of unearthing value opportunities, in my view.

Thus, value investors may want to consider the following securities, as they match the above-listed criteria.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

The first company that matches the above criteria is Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE:TAK), a Tokyo, Japan-based specialty generic drugs manufacturer.

The stock price traded at around $18.25 per share at close on Jan. 8 for a market capitalization of $57.06 billion and a price-book ratio of 1.29. Takeda Pharmaceutical's book value was $14.12 per share as of the most recent quarter.

The stock price has fallen by 8.38% over the past year for a 52-week range of $12.43 to $20.42.

GuruFocus assigned a score of 4 out of 10 to the company's financial strength rating and of 6 out of 10 to its profitability rating.

The stock has a median recommendation rating of buy and an average target price of $24.61 per share on Wall Street.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc

The second company that matches the above criteria is Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT), a Princeton, New Jersey-based real estate investment trust focusing on single-occupancy properties in the U.S.

The stock price traded at around $21.06 per share on Jan. 8 for a market capitalization of $2.2 billion and a price-book ratio of 1.42. Essential Properties' book value was $14.85 per share as of the most recent quarter.

The stock price has declined by 17.6% over the past year, determining a 52-week range of $6.08 to $29.34.

GuruFocus assigned a score of 5 out of 10 for the company's financial strength rating and of 4 out of 10 for its profitability rating.

The stock has a median recommendation rating of overweight with an average target price of $22.36 per share on Wall Street.

Nokia Oyj

The third company that matches the above criteria is Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK), an Espoo, Finland-based telecommunications equipment, information technology and consumer electronics company operating globally.

The stock price traded at around $3.93 per share at close on Jan. 8 for a market capitalization of $22.08 billion and a price-book ratio of about 1.24. Nokia's book value was $3.17 per share as of the most recent quarter which ended in Sept. 2020.

The stock price has declined by 2.22% over the past year for a 52-week range of $2.34 to $5.14.

GuruFocus assigned a score of 6 out of 10 for the company's financial strength rating and of 5 out of 10 for its profitability rating.

The stock has a median recommendation rating of overweight and an average target price of $4.44 per share on Wall Street.

Disclosure: I have no positions in any securities mentioned in this article.

