Nickelodeon and Paramount+ Release Sneak Peek of Kamp Koral: SpongeBob's Under Years

Nickelodeon and Paramount+ today released a sneak peek of the all-new Paramount+ Original Seriesduring a special halftime presentation of theIn the sneak peek of the series premiere, “The Jellyfish Kid,” a young SpongeBob is determined to catch his first jellyfish and his friends do whatever they can to help him.Produced by Nickelodeon Animation Studio, the series is coming soon to Paramount+, ViacomCBS’ upcoming subscription video on-demand service. Following the season’s run on Paramount+, the series will air on Nickelodeon later in the year.In the first-everspinoff, the CG-animated prequel follows 10-year-old SpongeBob SquarePants and his pals as they spend their summer building underwater campfires, catching wild jellyfish, and swimming in Lake Yuckymuck at the craziest camp in the kelp forest, Kamp Koral.features Tom Kenny (SpongeBob), Bill Fagerbakke (Patrick), Rodger Bumpass (Squidward), Clancy Brown (Mr. Krabs), Carolyn Lawrence (Sandy) and Mr. Lawrence (Plankton) reprising their iconic roles. Carlos Alazraqui () and Kate Higgins () join as new characters Nobby and Narlene, narwhal siblings who live in the woods surrounding the camp.Marc Ceccarelli (), Vincent Waller () and Jennie Monica () are co-executive producers of the series. Production ofis overseen by Kelley Gardner, Vice President, Current Series Animation, Nickelodeon.Since its launch July 17, 1999,has reigned as the number-one animated series on TV for the last 18 years, while generating a universe of beloved characters, pop culture catchphrases and memes, theatrical releases, consumer products, a Tony Award-winning Broadway musical and a global fan base.is the most widely distributed property in ViacomCBS Networks International history, seen in more than 170 countries and territories, translated in 30+ languages, and averaging more than 100 million total viewers every month.was created by Stephen Hillenburg and produced by Nickelodeon in Burbank. The character-driven cartoon chronicles the nautical and sometimes nonsensical adventures of SpongeBob, an incurable optimist and earnest sea sponge, and his undersea friends.Nickelodeon, now in its 41year, is the number-one entertainment brand for kids. It has built a diverse, global business by putting kids first in everything it does. The brand includes television programming and production in the United States and around the world, plus consumer products, digital, location based experiences, publishing and feature films. For more information or artwork, visit [url="]http%3A%2F%2Fwww.nickpress.com[/url]. Nickelodeon and all related titles, characters and logos are trademarks of ViacomCBS Inc. (Nasdaq: VIACA, VIAC).

