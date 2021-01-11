Amorepacific Exhibits Innovation Award Honorees at CES 2021

Amorepacific wins two CES 2021 Innovation Award Honoree recognitions for its customized lip makeup manufacturing system and instant active toner blending device

The award-winning Amorepacific technologies to be showcased at the digital CES 2021 event

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amorepacific participates in the world's largest consumer electronics and technology show, CES 2021 (Consumer Electronics Show 2021), from January 11 to 14. This is the company's second consecutive year exhibiting at CES. Amorepacific will showcase its two CES 2021 Innovation Award Honoree technologies in the Health & Wellness categories; the customized lip makeup manufacturing system 'Lip Factory by Color Tailor' and the instant active toner blending device 'Formularity' at this year's all-digital CES event.

The CES 2021 Innovation Award Honoree 'Lip Factory by Color Tailor' is an integrated online-offline lip makeup manufacturing system. It utilizes the AI-based mobile application 'Color Tailor' to recommend customized lip makeup colors. The pigment dispensing system 'Lip Factory' then can manufacture the customized product immediately on-site. In total, the 'Lip Factory by Color Tailor' can recommend and produce over 2,000 shades of lip color makeup.

Another CES 2021 Innovation Award Honoree from Amorepacific is its instant active toner blending device 'Formularity'. The at-home beauty device makes a new dose of skincare product for use each time and delivers it on a cotton pad for hygienic application. From a selection of skincare ampoules mounted on the device, 'Formularity' first blends a dose of the selected ampoule in a liquid toner base. It then soaks a pre-inserted cotton pad with the blended formula and heat or cools the soaked cotton pad to an ideal temperature for skin absorption. Up to three different skincare ampoules can be installed in the device, making it versatile for changing everyday skin conditions.

"Amorepacific is thrilled to be exhibiting our award-winning smart beauty technologies at CES again this year," said Aiden Park, Ph.D., Vice President of Amorepacific R&D Center's Basic Research and Innovation Division. "We look forward to presenting more digital beauty innovations from Korea in the future."

