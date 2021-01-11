Marathon Patent Group Inc (MARA) CEO Merrick D Okamoto Sold $13 million of Shares

CEO of Marathon Patent Group Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Merrick D Okamoto (insider trades) sold 632,000 shares of MARA on 01/07/2021 at an average price of $20.51 a share. The total sale was $13 million.

Marathon Patent Group Inc is a patent and patent rights acquisition and licensing company. The company acquires patents and patent rights from their owners including individual inventors to Fortune 500 companies. Marathon Patent Group Inc has a market cap of $1.68 billion; its shares were traded at around $26.390000 with and P/S ratio of 178.31. Marathon Patent Group Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 25.40% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Marathon Patent Group Inc. .

CEO Merrick D Okamoto sold 632,000 shares of MARA stock on 01/07/2021 at the average price of $20.51. The price of the stock has increased by 28.67% since.

Director Michael Rudolph sold 3,000 shares of MARA stock on 12/15/2020 at the average price of $6.4.

