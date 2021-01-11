FCA and Grubhub to Deliver In-Vehicle Contactless Ordering Capabilities via Uconnect Market Powered by Xevo

BELLEVUE, Wash., Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lear Corporation (NYSE: LEA), a global automotive technology leader in Seating and E-Systems, today announced that its Xevo software business has partnered with Grubhub, a leading food-ordering and delivery marketplace, to deliver safer, contactless food ordering capabilities in FCA vehicles via an app on the Uconnect Market connected services platform. FCA vehicles are the first to feature the Grubhub app as part of their connected services offerings, allowing consumers to quickly and easily reorder past favorites while on the go. Grubhub boasts the largest and most comprehensive network of restaurant partners, featuring more than 300,000 restaurants in 4,000 U.S. cities. Uconnect Market, developed in partnership with Xevo, enables consumer interactions with popular brands and services through embedded ordering and transaction capabilities via the in-vehicle touchscreen.

In addition to its reorder function, the Grubhub in-vehicle app also makes it easy for consumers to discover "new favorites." If consumers are near a restaurant they have not ordered from before, they can tap a single button that will forward the restaurant's menu to their email for review later, when they are not driving. This partnership expands Uconnect Market's safe transaction capabilities, allowing consumers to complete contactless transactions in a variety of areas, including food, fuel, and parking, without touching shared surfaces. Uconnect Market is available in model-year 2019 and 2020 Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep®, and Ram brand vehicles equipped with connected services and the latest generation of 8.4-inch touchscreens.

"Xevo is focused on helping automakers deliver a distinctive in-vehicle experience. We have a great relationship with FCA, and we're excited to partner with Grubhub to bring their food-ordering capabilities to consumers. These partnerships allow automakers to offer expanded contactless services to their customers, which is particularly important right now with the emphasis on safety and social distancing," said John Absmeier, Lear's Chief Technology Officer. "Streamlining in-vehicle transactions gives our automotive and merchant partners a competitive advantage, allowing them to deliver a more convenient experience and gives consumers the option to easily order and pay for food more safely from their vehicles."

"In-car technology and connected services are growing exponentially in the automotive industry and we have challenged ourselves to stay ahead of the curve with our powerful Uconnect 5 system," said Alan D'Agostini, Director - Global Connected Services, FCA. "With the addition of Grubhub to Uconnect Market, FCA's in-vehicle commerce platform, we offer our customers a convenient option to food ordering, adding to the positive connectivity experience."

"We know our diners love to order while on the go, and our partnership with Xevo allows us to expand that opportunity to the in-vehicle experience," said Matt Sage, senior director of product management at Grubhub. "We're excited for a beloved brand like FCA to be the first to offer Grubhub to their customers."

About Lear Corporation

Lear, a global automotive technology leader in Seating and E-Systems, enables superior in-vehicle experiences for consumers around the world. Our diverse team of talented employees in 39 countries is driven by a commitment to innovation, operational excellence, and sustainability. Lear is Making every drive better™ by providing the technology for safer, smarter, and more comfortable journeys. Lear, headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, serves every major automaker in the world and ranks #166 on the Fortune 500. Further information about Lear is available at lear.com, or follow us on Twitter @LearCorporation.

About Xevo

Xevo, a part of Lear Corporation, is a Seattle-based global leader in connected-car software and a development partner to some of the world's largest automakers. The company's award-winning automotive software solutions make it possible for automobile manufacturers to deliver groundbreaking in-vehicle experiences while allowing automotive OEMs, merchant partners, and service providers to capitalize on new monetization opportunities. From in-vehicle commerce and media applications to mobile apps and enterprise services, Xevo leads in automotive IoT deployments worldwide, with its software solutions active in more than 40 million vehicles on the road today. For more information, visit xevo.com.

About FCA

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) is a global automaker that designs, engineers, manufactures and sells vehicles in a portfolio of exciting brands, including Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep®, Lancia, Ram and Maserati. It also sells parts and services under the Mopar name and operates in the components and production systems sectors under the Comau and Teksid brands. FCA employs nearly 200,000 people around the globe. For more details regarding FCA (NYSE: FCAU/ MTA: FCA), please visit www.fcagroup.com. For more information on Uconnect Market, visit www.driveuconnect.com .

About Grubhub

Grubhub (NYSE: GRUB) is a leading online and mobile food-ordering and delivery marketplace with the largest and most comprehensive network of restaurant partners, as well as nearly 30 million active diners. Dedicated to connecting diners with the food they love from their favorite local restaurants, Grubhub elevates food ordering through innovative restaurant technology, easy-to-use platforms and an improved delivery experience. Grubhub features over 300,000 restaurants and is proud to partner with approximately 245,000 of these restaurants in over 4,000 U.S. cities. The Grubhub portfolio of brands includes Grubhub, Seamless, LevelUp, AllMenus and MenuPages.

Copyright © 2021 Xevo Inc. All rights reserved. The registered marks Xevo and Journeyware are owned by Xevo Inc. All other trade, brands, names, logos, and marks are the property of their respective owners.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fca-and-grubhub-to-deliver-in-vehicle-contactless-ordering-capabilities-via-uconnect-market-powered-by-xevo-301204994.html

SOURCE Lear Corporation