  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Louisiana, Nevada and Oregon have the Highest Average Rate of Anxiety and Depression During the Pandemic

January 11, 2021 | About: NAS:TREE -0.45%

PR Newswire

SEATTLE, Jan. 11, 2021

SEATTLE, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- QuoteWizard®, a LendingTree company, and one of the nation's leading online insurance marketplaces released a report analyzing which states are experiencing the most anxiety or depression during the pandemic.

QuoteWizard.com (PRNewsfoto/QuoteWizard)

The prevalence of mental illness has a significant impact on the population. Although there have been major improvements in addressing the mental health crisis in America, our nation faces yet another wave of mental health hurdles. QuoteWizard's team evaluated Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) mental health data on each state's frequency of anxiety or depression from April to December 2020.

Visit the full report here: https://quotewizard.com/news/posts/states-experiencing-anxiety-or-depression-during-pandemic

Key Findings:

  • The United States' average rate of depression or anxiety since the start of COVID-19 is 32.12%.
  • From April 2020 to December 2020, the U.S. saw a 6.3% increase in anxiety and depression.
  • Louisiana, Nevada and Oregon all have seen the highest average rates of anxiety and depression since April of 2020.
  • North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin all have seen the lowest rates of anxiety and depression during the pandemic.
  • States that experienced high levels of stress also saw the highest levels of unemployment.
  • Since April 2020, Wyoming, Montana and New Mexico experienced the highest rate increases of anxiety or depression.

Rank

State

Average Rate

Change Since April 2020

1

Louisiana

36.9%

24.3%

2

Nevada

36.1%

39.8%

3

Oregon

35.1%

34.3%

4

Mississippi

35.0%

38.0%

5

New Mexico

34.5%

39.9%

6

Texas

34.2%

28.3%

7

California

34.2%

17.6%

8

Florida

33.8%

12.7%

9

Arkansas

33.7%

9.5%

10

Oklahoma

33.6%

39.6%

11

Kentucky

33.2%

31.6%

12

Arizona

33.2%

11.8%

13

West Virginia

33.0%

34.7%

14

Georgia

32.5%

11.2%

15

Illinois

32.1%

21.8%

16

Indiana

32.1%

16.9%

17

Washington

32.0%

25.7%

18

Alabama

31.9%

36.3%

19

New Jersey

31.7%

13.6%

20

Tennessee

31.7%

21.1%

21

Colorado

31.6%

20.5%

22

New York

31.3%

-8.2%

23

Ohio

31.1%

28.5%

24

Missouri

31.0%

17.0%

25

Connecticut

31.0%

6.9%

26

Pennsylvania

30.9%

21.8%

27

Alaska

30.9%

35.6%

28

South Carolina

30.4%

5.1%

29

Utah

30.4%

31.9%

30

Rhode Island

30.2%

22.9%

31

Kansas

30.1%

18.9%

32

Michigan

30.0%

4.0%

33

Virginia

29.9%

19.0%

34

North Carolina

29.9%

16.8%

35

Maryland

29.8%

21.7%

36

Vermont

29.6%

25.7%

37

Hawaii

29.4%

19.8%

38

Maine

29.4%

12.9%

39

Massachusetts

29.4%

-5.8%

40

New Hampshire

29.1%

22.8%

41

Idaho

29.0%

31.2%

42

Delaware

28.7%

27.6%

43

Montana

28.5%

48.7%

44

Wyoming

27.9%

53.8%

45

Iowa

27.8%

36.2%

46

Nebraska

27.1%

39.6%

47

Minnesota

26.8%

21.8%

48

Wisconsin

26.4%

14.6%

49

South Dakota

26.4%

23.0%

50

North Dakota

26.0%

24.9%

--

United States

32.1%

6.3%

Methodology

QuoteWizard evaluated Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) mental health data on each state's frequency of anxiety or depression from April to December 2020. We ranked states with a higher average rate of adults with diagnoses of generalized anxiety disorder or major depression, according to the CDC, closer to 1. States that ranked closer to 50 experienced the lowest average rates of anxiety or depression. Additionally, the rate change of anxiety or depression is associated with each state over the same time period.

About QuoteWizard QuoteWizard (quotewizard.com) is an insurance comparison marketplace for consumers looking to save on insurance. QuoteWizard provides consumers with direct access to thousands of qualified agents in all 50 states, as well as major carriers, who offer personalized quotes and the opportunity to save up to 40% on auto, home, health, and life insurance. Agents and carriers, in turn, benefit from millions of highly qualified leads, calls, and traffic to their site. Based in Seattle, QuoteWizard was founded in 2006.

For more information, go to quotewizard.com, like our Facebook page and/or follow us on Twitter @quotewizard.

About LendingTree LendingTree (NASDAQ: TREE) is the nation's leading online marketplace that connects consumers with the choices they need to be confident in their financial decisions. LendingTree empowers consumers to shop for financial services the same way they would shop for airline tickets or hotel stays, comparing multiple offers from a nationwide network of over 500 partners in one simple search, and can choose the option that best fits their financial needs. Services include mortgage loans, mortgage refinances, auto loans, personal loans, business loans, student refinances, credit cards and more. Through the My LendingTree platform, consumers receive free credit scores, credit monitoring, and recommendations to improve credit health. My LendingTree proactively compares consumers' credit accounts against offers on our network and notifies consumers when there is an opportunity to save money. In short, LendingTree's purpose is to help simplify financial decisions for life's meaningful moments through choice, education and support. LendingTree, LLC is a subsidiary of LendingTree, Inc.

Media Contacts:

Emily: [email protected]

Nathan: [email protected]

Elli: [email protected]

Related Links
https://quotewizard.com
https://quotewizard.com/news/posts/states-experiencing-anxiety-or-depression-during-pandemic

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/louisiana-nevada-and-oregon-have-the-highest-average-rate-of-anxiety-and-depression-during-the-pandemic-301204737.html

SOURCE QuoteWizard.com


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)