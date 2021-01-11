  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

GP Strategies to Present at the 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference

January 11, 2021 | About: NYSE:GPX -0.33%

PR Newswire

COLUMBIA, Md., Jan. 11, 2021

COLUMBIA, Md., Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global workforce transformation solutions provider GP Strategies Corporation (NYSE: GPX) announced that it will present at the 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference on January 15, 2021. Adam Stedham, Chief Executive Officer and Mike Dugan, Chief Financial Officer are scheduled to present at 8:30 a.m. ET on January 15th and will hold one-on-one meetings with investors and analysts throughout the day. The presentation slides are available on the Investor Relations section of the company's website at https://www.gpstrategies.com/about-us/investors/.

About GP Strategies
GP Strategies Corporation (NYSE: GPX) is a global workforce transformation provider of organizational and technical performance solutions. GP Strategies' solutions improve the effectiveness of organizations by delivering innovative and superior training, consulting, and business improvement services customized to meet the specific needs of its clients. Clients include Fortune 500 companies, automotive, financial services, technology, aerospace & defense industries, and other commercial and government customers. Additional information can be found at gpstrategies.com.

GP Strategies Corporation logo. (PRNewsFoto/GP Strategies Corporation)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gp-strategies-to-present-at-the-23rd-annual-needham-virtual-growth-conference-301204734.html

SOURCE GP Strategies Corporation


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)