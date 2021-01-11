InMode to Participate at the 2021 ICR Conference

YOKNEAM, Israel, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- /PRNewswire/ -- InMode Ltd. (Nasdaq: INMD), a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies, today announced its participation in the 2021 ICR Conference, which is being held virtually January 11-14, 2021. Shakil Lakhani, President of North America, and Dr. Spero Theodorou, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, will participate in a fireside chat on Thursday, January 14, 2021 at 3:15 pm EST.

A live webcast of the presentations will be available to the public at: https://inmodemd.com/investors/. The webcast will be archived for 90 days following the live presentation.

About InMode

InMode is a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies. InMode develops, manufactures, and markets devices harnessing novel radio-frequency ("RF") technology. InMode strives to enable new emerging surgical procedures as well as improve existing treatments. InMode has leveraged its medically-accepted minimally-invasive RF technologies to offer a comprehensive line of products across several categories for plastic surgery, gynecology, dermatology, otolaryngology, and ophthalmology.

