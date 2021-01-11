Moen Launches Industry-First Smart Water Network to Provide Convenience and Security; Experience it at CES 2021

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Consumers can control nearly everything from their smartphone, including locks, doorbells, cameras, lights—all products that help make them feel safe, offer convenience, and provide peace of mind. But what about their water? Water damage is five times more likely than theft*, and water is one of the most used resources in our homes, making it pivotal for homeowners to simplify the way they manage it.

Safety continues to be one of the primary drivers for adoption of smart home solutions**, and Moen is changing the plumbing industry by giving consumers better control over the water that flows through their home, through enhanced water security, and convenient features and benefits with the Moen portfolio of whole-home smart water products and the new Moen App.

Moen's smart water products look beautiful, integrate seamlessly into the home, respond more intuitively, and empower homeowners to manage water in a way that improves their comfort, security, and conservation efforts—all while enabling them to live the connected lifestyle they desire. While homeowners go about their day, Moen's products are working together in the background, 24/7, to monitor for potential water risks and leaks and can automatically take action to notify the user, shut off water and protect the home.

Smart Water Products Moen is Showcasing at CES Include:

CES 2021 Innovation Awards Best of Innovation Honoree - U by Moen™ Smart Faucet:

U by Moen Smart Faucet technology makes everyday interactions in the kitchen more convenient and efficient. U by Moen Smart Faucet offers completely touchless functionality and endless possibilities with intuitive voice-controlled technology to help homeowners complete tasks in the kitchen with precision—all through their smart speaker or existing smart home platform. The faucet also provides three additional ways to operate the faucet, including touchless sensor control, handle control, and through the Moen App to further simplify kitchen tasks.

Flo by Moen ™ Smart Water Security System:

Flo by Moenis a revolutionary, smart home water security system that features a suite of products to protect a home from water damage and leaks, 24/7. With the Moen App, consumers also get an unprecedented ability to control, conserve and monitor their home's water from anywhere at any time. Products include:

NEW! Flo by MoenSmart Sump Pump Monitor*** — a device that connects to homeowners' current sump pump to help reduce the risk of flooding as a result of a failure by providing continuous monitoring and alerts when potential problems or unusual conditions are detected. The proactive monitoring allows homeowners to address and mitigate the risk of water damage around the clock.

Flo by MoenSmart Water Shutoff — a leak detection and water monitoring device that's installed on the water lines going into the home and can automatically turn off the water to the home if a leak or risk are detected. The Smart Water Shutoff provides automated water security by continually monitoring water pressure, flow rate, and ambient temperature, while running daily Health Tests to check for potential leaks and other abnormalities. If the Shutoff senses a home has a leak or is at risk, it will alert the homeowner so they can take action through the app, or the device can be set to close the water valve automatically and help prevent catastrophic damage.

Flo by Moen Smart Water Detectors — a standalone water sensor that can be placed anywhere in a home to alert homeowners through the Moen App when and where it detects water outside of the pipes to help prevent water damage and loss due to a fixture malfunction or environmental factors.

For more information about new products from Moen, visit moen.com or call 1-800-BUY-MOEN (1-800-289-6636).

*Based on research from the Insurance Information Institute

**Parks Associates 2020 Report

***Not available in Canada

Amazon, Alexa and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates

Apple HomeKit, Siri and all related logos are trademarks of Apple Inc. or its affiliates

Google and Google Home are trademarks of Google LLC.

ABOUT MOEN

Moen is the #1 consumer faucet brand in North America, offering a vast array of stylish and innovative kitchen and bath faucets, showerheads, accessories, bath safety products, kitchen sinks, garbage disposals, leak detection products and connected home offerings for residential applications that give consumers more power than ever before to understand and control the water that flows through their homes. These thoughtful designs deliver an exceptional user experience and elevate the way people interact with water every day. In addition, Moen® Commercial offers superior-performing products that can deliver lower lifetime costs for today's facilities.

Moen is part of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE: FBHS), which creates products and services that fulfill the dreams of home. Moen anchors the Global Plumbing Group (GPG), which also includes several brands under the House of Rohl® including Perrin & Rowe®, ROHL®, Riobel®, Shaws® and Victoria + Albert®. Fortune Brands' other brands include Fiberon® composite decking and railing products, Master Lock® and Sentry® Safe security products, MasterBrand Cabinets® and Therma-Tru® entry door systems. Fortune Brands is part of the S&P 500 Index and a Fortune 500 Company. For more information, please visit www.FBHS.com .

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/moen-launches-industry-first-smart-water-network-to-provide-convenience-and-security-experience-it-at-ces-2021-301204793.html

SOURCE Moen