  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

ZTE Wins the Privacy Strategy Contribution Award from BSI

January 11, 2021 | About: SZSE:000063 +3.04% OTCPK:ZTCOY +3.52%

PR Newswire

SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 11, 2021

SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a major international provider of telecommunications, enterprise and consumer technology solutions for the Mobile Internet, today announced that it has been awarded the Privacy Strategy Contribution Award by BSI at the 3rd Smart Summit Economic Forum, in recognition of its outstanding contributions to privacy protection and compliance.

The forum has invited nearly 300 representatives from well-known enterprises, research institutions, industry associations and government departments, and is available through live streaming.

BSI, a 100-year organization in UK with a royal charter and one of the founding members of the International Organization for Standardization (ISO), selects the 2020 Excellence Award in terms of three dimensions: Advanced Performance, Privacy Strategy and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

"ZTE stands out among many enterprises with ISO27701 certification, and wins the Privacy Strategy Contribution Award, which reflects great recognition from professional certification organizations for ZTE's privacy protection," said Shen Nan, Chief Legal Officer of ZTE. "By implementing high standards, the company has been committed to embedding privacy protection into business activities and product design, expecting to strengthen the basis of mutual trust between ZTE and its global partners for the promotion of a win-win situation between both parties."

Previously, ZTE has been successfully certified with the world's first 5G product ISO27701 privacy management system issued by BSI, indicating that ZTE's 5G products have been certified by authorities in terms of the security and compliance of personal information processing.

ZTE attaches great importance to privacy protection, complies with the privacy protection laws and regulations applicable to the countries and regions where the company operates. Meanwhile, the company has established a leading compliance rule and control system, and has incorporated privacy protection design into the product R&D process as an important connotation of the core competitiveness of products. Moving forward, the company will continue to work with global partners to promote sustainable development under the prerequisite of compliance in the digital economy era.

Media Contacts:

Margaret Ma
ZTE Corporation
Tel: +86 755 26775189
Email: [email protected]

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zte-wins-the-privacy-strategy-contribution-award-from-bsi-301205029.html

SOURCE ZTE Corporation


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)