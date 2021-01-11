Arlo Earns Two 2021 CES Innovation Award Honoree Distinctions, Highlighted By Recognition For The Arlo Essential Indoor Camera With Built-In Privacy Shield

Arlo engineering and design recognized for the third consecutive year by Consumer Technology Association

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ARLO), a leading internet-connected camera brand, today announced that the Consumer Technology Association (CTA) has named the all-new Arlo Essential Indoor Camera and Touchless Video Doorbell as 2021 CES Innovation Award Honorees in the Smart Home category.

Featuring an easy-to-control, automated privacy shield, the Essential Indoor camera allows families to choose when the camera monitors and records video, providing unparalleled peace of mind. When the privacy shield is in disarm mode, recording, motion and audio detection is disabled and won't begin until the shield is opened by the user via the Arlo App. Users can also signal the privacy shield to open automatically and begin recording by starting a live stream or changing the camera to arm mode. This video-based motion detection technology puts the power in the hands of the users, giving them the ability to decide when their camera is monitoring and when it is not.

"The CES Innovation Awards highlight the most thoughtful technology and we are pleased our Essential Indoor Camera and Touchless Video Doorbell are in such great company," said Tejas Shah, SVP of Product and CIO at Arlo. "Arlo is constantly working to deliver added peace of mind to our users. Security solutions like the Essential Indoor Camera and its integrated privacy shield prove our ongoing commitment to privacy and home security excellence."

The Touchless Video Doorbell builds on the success and market share gain of Arlo's award-winning video doorbell lineup1. Leveraging precise Proximity Sensing Technology to gauge a visitor's distance, the Arlo Touchless Video Doorbell zeros in on a visitor's approach. Once detected, the guest hears an audible chime and sees a visible light, signaling the doorbell has been "pressed" and the homeowner has been alerted – all before they come into physical contact with the device. In the era of COVID-19, the Touchless Video Doorbell was designed to help guests and delivery personnel limit their interaction with communal points of contact, all while keeping the homeowner's front entry secure.

The Essential Indoor Camera and Touchless Video Doorbell join other Arlo CES Innovation Awards recipients, including the Arlo Pro 3 Floodlight Wire-Free 2K HDR Security Camera (2020), Arlo Pro 3 Wire-Free 2K HDR Security Camera and Arlo Ultra 4K Wire-Free HDR Security Camera (2019).

The CES Innovation Awards recognize honorees across 28 product categories. Products are thoroughly reviewed by CTA for design, functionality, consumer appeal and the general engineering of how the products fares against its competition by a panel of judges comprised of engineers, designers, and members of the tech media.

Additional details on the Essential Indoor Camera and Touchless Video Doorbell will be available closer to launch. For more information on the full range of Arlo smart home security products and services, visit www.arlo.com.

About Arlo Technologies, Inc.

Arlo is the award-winning, industry leader that is transforming the way people experience the connected lifestyle. Arlo's deep expertise in product design, wireless connectivity, cloud infrastructure and cutting-edge AI capabilities focuses on delivering a seamless, smart home experience for Arlo users that is easy to setup and interact with every day. The company's cloud-based platform provides users with visibility, insight and a powerful means to help protect and connect in real-time with the people and things that matter most, from any location with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection. To date, Arlo has launched several categories of award-winning smart connected devices, including wire-free smart WiFi and LTE-enabled security cameras, video doorbells, and floodlight.

With a mission to bring users peace of mind, Arlo is as passionate about protecting user privacy as it is about safeguarding homes and families. Arlo is committed to supporting industry standards for data protection designed to keep users' personal information private and in their control. Arlo doesn't monetize personal data, provides enhanced controls for user data, supports privacy legislation, keeps user data safely secure, and puts security at the forefront of company culture.

