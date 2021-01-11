  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Cambridge Bancorp Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release Date

January 11, 2021 | About: NAS:CATC +1.04%

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 11, 2021

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambridge Bancorp. (NASDAQ: CATC), announces that it expects to report fourth quarter 2020 earnings results prior to the market open on Tuesday, January 26, 2021.

Cambridge Bancorp Logo (PRNewsfoto/Cambridge Bancorp)

About Cambridge Bancorp

Cambridge Bancorp, the parent company of Cambridge Trust Company, is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Cambridge Trust Company is a 130-year-old Massachusetts chartered commercial bank with approximately $4.0 billion in assets as of September 30, 2020, and a total of 22 Massachusetts and New Hampshire locations. Cambridge Trust Company is one of New England's leaders in private banking and wealth management with $3.9 billion in client assets under management and administration as of September 30, 2020. The Wealth Management group maintains offices in Boston and Wellesley, Massachusetts and Concord, Manchester, and Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

CONTACT:
Cambridge Bancorp
Michael F. Carotenuto
Chief Financial Officer
617-520-5520

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cambridge-bancorp-fourth-quarter-2020-earnings-release-date-301203482.html

SOURCE Cambridge Bancorp


