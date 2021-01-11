Lleida.net, granted its 196th patent, this time in the Dominican Republic

MADRID, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Office of Industrial Property of the Dominican Republic (ONAPI) has granted Lleida.net (BME: LLN) (OTCQX: LLEIF) (EPA: ALLLN) a new patent for its method for the registration and certification of electronic mail.

The patent, the first one that the Spanish listed corporation receives in 2021, has legal validity for 20 years.

This is also the first patent the business wins in the Dominican Republic and the 196th that has been granted to the company worldwide.

"Latin America is a key market for us, and receiving our first patent in the Dominican Republic is a key piece in order to consolidate our operation in the region," Sisco Sapena, CEO and founder of the company, explained

This patent describes the method that allows the firm to demonstrate the reception of an email, with its content, its destination and the moment it was delivered to the server.

It is the method used by some Lleida.net clients, such as the Spanish Football League, "La Liga", in the management of TV rights, as well as by other financial entities.

Lleida.net is recognized in the Dominican Republic, since the end of 2019, as an SMS and telecommunications operator.

In the region, the organisation has significant operations in Colombia and Peru.

It is listed in the OTCQX index in New York, as well as in BME Growth in Madrid and Euronext Growth in Paris.

So far, more than 50 countries have recognized with almost two hundred patents the notification methods and certified electronic signature of Lleida.net, founded in 1995.

"The concession of this patent shows again Lleida.net's commitment to R&D investment. For us, protecting the value of our intellectual property assets is the key to guarantee profitability to our shareholders," added Sapena.

The company, which has operations in 19 countries, has become in the last years the main European actor in the eSignature sector.

Currently, its patented methods are recognized as legally valid by the authorities of more than 75 countries.

Last week, Lleida.net announced that the national postal company of United Arab Emirates, Emirates Post, will market all its electronic signature and certified electronic notification services in the country in an exclusive long-term agreement.

