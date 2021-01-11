  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Pega Acquires Qurious.io for AI-Powered Speech Analytics

January 11, 2021 | About: NAS:PEGA -1.38%

New capabilities will assist customer service agents by analyzing service calls in real time

PR Newswire

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 11, 2021

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA), the software company that crushes business complexity, today announced its acquisition of Qurious.io, Inc., a cloud-based real-time speech analytics solution powered by artificial intelligence (AI) for customer service teams. Terms of the deal are not being disclosed.

The corporate logo for Pega (PRNewsfoto/Pegasystems Inc.)

Qurious.io's software-as-a-service (SaaS) offering uses speech-to-text, natural language processing (NLP), and emotion detection capabilities to analyze the dialog within each customer service call as it happens. The software then provides agents with real-time insights and coaching so they can improve customer interactions, make better recommendations, and boost customer loyalty and sales. The company was founded in 2016 in San Francisco by recent Forbes 30-Under-30 winners Sabrina Atienza, CEO, and George Ramonov, CTO.

Pega plans to add Qurious.io's capabilities to its software portfolio with an initial focus on Pega Customer Service™ use cases. More details on this new cloud-based offering are planned to be revealed at the annual PegaWorld iNspire conference being held virtually on May 4, 2021.

Quotes & Commentary:
"While automated chatbots are increasingly more popular with consumers, live service agents are still left to handle the toughest customer problems over the phone," said Kerim Akgonul, senior vice president, products, Pegasystems. "Qurious.io's real-time speech analytics proactively helps agents resolve these difficult requests with revenue producing Next-Best Actions. Their cloud-native approach perfectly complements how Pega uses AI across engagement channels, enabling our clients to provide consistently superior customer service from end to end."

"With its deep customer service and AI pedigree, Pega will enable us to bring our intelligent speech analytics software to hundreds of the most important brands in global business," said Sabrina Atienza. "We believe this is a perfect fit for both Pega and Qurious.io, and we are proud that we will help solve some of the most complex customer service issues today and in the future."

Supporting Resources:

About Pegasystems
Pega delivers innovative software that crushes business complexity so our clients can make better decisions and get work done. We help the world's leading brands solve their biggest business challenges: maximizing customer lifetime value, streamlining customer service, and boosting operational efficiency. Pega technology is powered by real-time AI and intelligent automation, while our scalable architecture and low-code platform help enterprises adapt to rapid change and transform for tomorrow. For more information, visit www.pega.com.

Press Contact:
Sean Audet
Pegasystems Inc.
[email protected]
(617) 528-5230
Twitter: @pega

All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pega-acquires-quriousio-for-ai-powered-speech-analytics-301204995.html

SOURCE Pegasystems Inc.


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)