Pega Acquires Qurious.io for AI-Powered Speech Analytics

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA), the software company that crushes business complexity, today announced its acquisition of Qurious.io, Inc., a cloud-based real-time speech analytics solution powered by artificial intelligence (AI) for customer service teams. Terms of the deal are not being disclosed.

Qurious.io's software-as-a-service (SaaS) offering uses speech-to-text, natural language processing (NLP), and emotion detection capabilities to analyze the dialog within each customer service call as it happens. The software then provides agents with real-time insights and coaching so they can improve customer interactions, make better recommendations, and boost customer loyalty and sales. The company was founded in 2016 in San Francisco by recent Forbes 30-Under-30 winners Sabrina Atienza, CEO, and George Ramonov, CTO.

Pega plans to add Qurious.io's capabilities to its software portfolio with an initial focus on Pega Customer Service™ use cases. More details on this new cloud-based offering are planned to be revealed at the annual PegaWorld iNspire conference being held virtually on May 4, 2021.

Quotes & Commentary:

"While automated chatbots are increasingly more popular with consumers, live service agents are still left to handle the toughest customer problems over the phone," said Kerim Akgonul, senior vice president, products, Pegasystems. "Qurious.io's real-time speech analytics proactively helps agents resolve these difficult requests with revenue producing Next-Best Actions. Their cloud-native approach perfectly complements how Pega uses AI across engagement channels, enabling our clients to provide consistently superior customer service from end to end."

"With its deep customer service and AI pedigree, Pega will enable us to bring our intelligent speech analytics software to hundreds of the most important brands in global business," said Sabrina Atienza. "We believe this is a perfect fit for both Pega and Qurious.io, and we are proud that we will help solve some of the most complex customer service issues today and in the future."

