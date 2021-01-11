CBIZ Acquires Middle Market Advisory Group Of Richey May & Co.

CLEVELAND, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE: CBZ) ("the Company"), a leading provider of financial, insurance and advisory services, announced the acquisition of Middle Market Advisory Group ( "MMA") from Richey May & Co. ("RMC") of Englewood, CO, effective January 1, 2021.

MMA provides tax compliance and consulting services to middle market companies and family groups in the real estate, automotive, technology and SAAS, construction, and manufacturing industries. MMA has 26 employees and approximately $3.6 million in annual revenue.

Jerry Grisko, President and CEO of CBIZ, stated, "We are excited to have the team at MMA join our rapidly growing Colorado practice. This talented group of professionals brings important capacity to our existing team of exceptional tax practitioners and adds to our expertise in a number of very attractive industries. The MMA group established its reputation through exemplary client service specifically for middle market businesses and high net worth individuals. With expanded services and capacity, our combined team is poised to bring even deeper expertise and a broader array of services to support the needs of our clients."

Jason Yetter, Managing Partner of RMC, stated, "With a seamless integration into CBIZ, our mid-market tax clients will have access to the services and expertise they need to grow their businesses along with the resources of a national company. We will continue to build on our roots in financial services and other industry niches. This is a perfect strategic fit for both Richey May and CBIZ."

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc. is a leading provider of financial, insurance and advisory services to businesses throughout the United States. Financial services include accounting, tax, government health care consulting, transaction advisory, risk advisory, and valuation services. Insurance services include employee benefits consulting, retirement plan consulting, property and casualty insurance, payroll, and human capital consulting. With more than 100 Company offices in 31 states, CBIZ is one of the largest accounting and insurance brokerage providers in the U.S. For more information, visit www.cbiz.com.

