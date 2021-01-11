  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Shutterstock To Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Results on February 11, 2021

January 11, 2021 | About: NYSE:SSTK -0.51%

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2021

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE: SSTK), a leading global creative platform offering full-service solutions, high-quality content, and tools for brands, businesses and media companies, will report its fourth quarter and full year 2020 business and financial results on Thursday, February 11, 2021 before the market opens.

(PRNewsfoto/Shutterstock, Inc.)

The company will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the results. The conference call can be accessed in the U.S. at (844) 634-1442 or outside the U.S. at (615) 247-0239 with the conference ID# 4294996. A live audio webcast of the call will also be available on Shutterstock's website at http://investor.shutterstock.com.


Following completion of the call, a recorded replay of the webcast will be available in the investor relations section of Shutterstock's website. A telephone replay of the call will also be available until February 18,2021 in the U.S. at (855) 859-2056 or outside the U.S. at (404) 537-3406 with the conference ID# 4294996.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE: SSTK), directly and through its group subsidiaries, is a leading global provider of high-quality licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, videos and music to businesses, marketing agencies and media organizations around the world. Working with its growing community of over one million contributors, Shutterstock adds hundreds of thousands of images each week, and currently has more than 350 million images and more than 20 million video clips available.

Headquartered in New York City, Shutterstock has offices around the world and customers in more than 150 countries. The company's brands also include Bigstock, a value-oriented stock media offering; Shutterstock Studios, an end-to-end custom creative shop; Offset, a high-end image collection; PremiumBeat, a curated royalty-free music library; and Shutterstock Editorial, a premier source of editorial images and videos for the world's media.

For more information, please visit www.shutterstock.com and follow Shutterstock on Twitter and on Facebook.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shutterstock-to-report-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2020-earnings-results-on-february-11-2021-301203647.html

SOURCE Shutterstock, Inc.


