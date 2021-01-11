Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co Buys Syneos Health Inc, Owens-Corning Inc, Cabot Oil & Gas Corp, Sells American Eagle Outfitters Inc, Stryker Corp, Hersha Hospitality Trust

New York, NY, based Investment company Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co (Current Portfolio) buys Syneos Health Inc, Owens-Corning Inc, Cabot Oil & Gas Corp, Healthcare Trust of America Inc, LKQ Corp, sells American Eagle Outfitters Inc, Stryker Corp, Hersha Hospitality Trust, RadNet Inc, Brandywine Realty Trust during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. As of 2020Q4, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co owns 166 stocks with a total value of $475 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co initiated holding in Syneos Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.08 and $69.86, with an estimated average price of $62.58. The stock is now traded at around $73.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 114,857 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co initiated holding in Healthcare Trust of America Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.71 and $28.18, with an estimated average price of $26.41. The stock is now traded at around $26.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 120,156 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co initiated holding in LKQ Corp. The purchase prices were between $28.51 and $37.25, with an estimated average price of $34.36. The stock is now traded at around $38.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 49,011 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co initiated holding in Terex Corp. The purchase prices were between $21.59 and $36.74, with an estimated average price of $29.8. The stock is now traded at around $37.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 41,693 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co initiated holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The purchase prices were between $155.78 and $176.54, with an estimated average price of $168.87. The stock is now traded at around $158.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 7,729 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co initiated holding in Alexander & Baldwin Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.76 and $17.18, with an estimated average price of $14.7. The stock is now traded at around $16.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 36,074 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co added to a holding in Owens-Corning Inc by 1581.43%. The purchase prices were between $65.11 and $78.4, with an estimated average price of $73.02. The stock is now traded at around $79.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 61,927 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co added to a holding in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp by 380.23%. The purchase prices were between $15.92 and $20.17, with an estimated average price of $17.57. The stock is now traded at around $17.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 338,177 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co added to a holding in Maximus Inc by 29.66%. The purchase prices were between $65.24 and $75.34, with an estimated average price of $71.03. The stock is now traded at around $77.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 55,315 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co sold out a holding in Stryker Corp. The sale prices were between $202.01 and $245.04, with an estimated average price of $227.05.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co sold out a holding in Brandywine Realty Trust. The sale prices were between $8.61 and $12.27, with an estimated average price of $10.78.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co sold out a holding in Collectors Universe Inc. The sale prices were between $52.47 and $77.29, with an estimated average price of $68.25.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co sold out a holding in Hawaiian Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $12.79 and $20.99, with an estimated average price of $17.06.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co sold out a holding in Old National Bancorp. The sale prices were between $12.92 and $17.06, with an estimated average price of $15.4.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co sold out a holding in The Cato Corp. The sale prices were between $6.08 and $9.59, with an estimated average price of $7.91.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co reduced to a holding in American Eagle Outfitters Inc by 46.46%. The sale prices were between $13.61 and $20.3, with an estimated average price of $16.9. The stock is now traded at around $22.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.23%. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co still held 583,141 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co reduced to a holding in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 89.39%. The sale prices were between $4.83 and $9.4, with an estimated average price of $6.88. The stock is now traded at around $7.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.75%. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co still held 98,628 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co reduced to a holding in RadNet Inc by 42.81%. The sale prices were between $14.51 and $19.72, with an estimated average price of $17.75. The stock is now traded at around $20.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.7%. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co still held 373,733 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co reduced to a holding in Baxter International Inc by 72.23%. The sale prices were between $75.39 and $82.36, with an estimated average price of $79.15. The stock is now traded at around $81.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.66%. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co still held 19,533 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co reduced to a holding in Envista Holdings Corp by 48.84%. The sale prices were between $24.5 and $33.73, with an estimated average price of $29.12. The stock is now traded at around $34.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.65%. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co still held 170,464 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co reduced to a holding in Huntsman Corp by 93.92%. The sale prices were between $22.73 and $26.31, with an estimated average price of $24.88. The stock is now traded at around $28.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.63%. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co still held 11,220 shares as of 2020-12-31.