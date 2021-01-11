Pure Harvest Bolsters Corporate Team with Key Additions

Company Names New COO and CFO

DENVER, CO, Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire - Pure Harvest Corporate Group, Inc. ( PHCG), a publicly-traded holding company focused on emerging and high-growth industries, is pleased to announce that it has made two key additions to its corporate staff to support its continued growth and development.

The Company is pleased to announce that Peyton Bowman has joined as Chief Operating Officer. Mr. Bowman previously oversaw portfolio operations at Dorilton Capital, a middle-market private equity firm in New York City. There he led continuous improvement and integration of new acquisitions in the portfolio. Prior to Dorilton, Mr. Bowman advised Fortune 500 global businesses at Ernst & Young in their supply chain and operations practice. He brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in corporate acquisitions and business operations to the Company and has substantial expertise in supply chain management.

Along with Mr. Bowman, Alex Glueckler has joined Pure Harvest as Chief Financial Officer and will support the evolving finance and accounting operations of the Company and subsidiaries. Mr. Glueckler is an experienced professional with a proven track record for leading effective, cross-functional teams. Mr. Glueckler has held executive level positions in the cannabis industry since 2014 and has significant experience with all aspects of cannabis business operations.

“We are very pleased to have Peyton and Alex join the Pure Harvest team,” said Matthew Gregarek, CEO of Pure Harvest. “We believe that the skills and experience these two gentlemen bring to the table are a perfect complement for our business and vision for the future.”

“I’m confident that as we enter this important new monetization phase for Pure Harvest that we have added the industry experience and veteran leadership to allow the Company to elegantly scale and officiate this tremendous opportunity,” added Gregarek.

About Pure Harvest Corporate Group

Pure Harvest Corporate Group, Inc. ( PHCG) is a publicly traded holding company focused on emerging and high-growth industries. The PHCG team is committed to formulating, manufacturing, and distributing high-quality cannabis and hemp derived cannabinoid consumer products in markets where it is legal to do so. The Company has developed numerous retail brands and product lines that are currently available for purchase in select markets. Pure Harvest intends to grow its cannabis, hemp derived cannabinoids and Test Kitchen operations and expand globally as the laws regarding cannabis are reviewed and rewritten to repeal their prohibition.

