ManTech Schedules Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call for February 17, 2021

HERNDON, Va., Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ManTech International Corporation ( MANT) will issue its fourth quarter fiscal year 2020 earnings press release after close of market Wednesday, February 17, 2021. Management will discuss financial results in a conference call beginning at 5 p.m. ET.



Analysts may participate in the conference call by dialing (877) 638-9567 (domestic) or (253) 237-1032 (international) and entering pass code 8986287. The conference call will be webcast simultaneously to the public through a link on the Investor Relations section of the ManTech website ( http://investor.mantech.com ). A replay of the conference call will be available on the ManTech website approximately 2 hours after the conclusion of the call.

About ManTech International Corporation

ManTech provides mission-focused technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community and federal civilian agencies. In business more than 52 years, we excel in full-spectrum cyber, data collection & analytics, enterprise IT, systems engineering and software application development solutions that support national and homeland security. Additional information on ManTech can be found at www.mantech.com .