  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Cannabis Virtual Investor Conference Presentations Now Available for On-Demand Viewing

January 11, 2021 | About: NAS:CLVR -0.57% OTCPK:ALEAF +8.31% OTCPK:AQSP +0% OTCPK:EMBI +9.76% OTCPK:E +0%

Individual and institutional investors as well as advisors are invited to log-on to VirtualInvestorConferences.com to view the presentations

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2021

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtual Investor Conferences® and KCSA Strategic Communications today announced that the presentations from the January 7th Cannabis Industry Virtual lnvestor Conference are now available for on-demand viewing at VirtualInvestorConferences.com.

(PRNewsfoto/VirtualInvestorConferences.com)

Log in to view the presentations now: https://bit.ly/3ooTxyI

All presentations will be available for 24/7 on-demand replay for 90 days. Investors, advisors and analysts may also download shareholder materials from the "virtual trade booth" for the next three weeks.

The following companies participated in the conference:

Eastern
ET
NYC

Presenting Company

Ticker(s)

10:00 AM

Acquired Sales Corp.

(OTCQX: AQSP)

10:30 AM

Vireo Health International Inc.

(OTCQX: VREOF | CSE: VREO)

11:00 AM

Aleafia Health Inc.

(OTCQX: ALEAF | TSX: AH)

11:30 AM

Gage Cannabis Co.

(Private Company)

12:00 PM

4Front Ventures Corp.

(OTCQX: FFNTF | CSE: FFNT)

12:30 PM

MariMed Inc.

(OTCQX: MRMD)

1:00 PM

The Valens Company

(OTCQX: VLNCF | TSX: VLNS)

1:30 PM

Clever Leaves International Inc.

(NASDAQ: CLVR, CLVRW)

2:00 PM

Slang Worldwide Inc.

(OTCQB: SLGWF | CSE: SLNG)

2:30 PM

Emerald Bioscience Inc.

(Pink: EMBI)

3:00 PM

Subversive Capital Acquisition Corp.

(OTCQX: SBVCF | NEO: SVC.A.U, SVC.WT.U)

3:30 PM

Tauriga Sciences, Inc.

(OTCQB: TAUG)

4:00 PM

Experion Holdings Ltd.

(OTCQB: EXPFF | TSX-V: EXP)

4:30 PM

HempFusion Wellness Inc.

(TSX: CBD.U)

To facilitate investor relations scheduling, for more information about the program and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit
www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®
Virtual Investor Conferences is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

About KCSA Strategic Communications

KCSA is a fully integrated communications agency specializing in public relations, investor relations and social media, with expertise in financial and professional services, technology, healthcare, digital media and cannabis. Since 1969, the firm has demonstrated strategic thinking and program execution that drives results for its clients in the ever-changing communications and digital landscape. The firm's clients are its best references. For more information, please visit www.kcsa.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cannabis-virtual-investor-conference-presentations-now-available-for-on-demand-viewing-301204910.html

SOURCE VirtualInvestorConferences.com


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)