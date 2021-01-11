Horizon Technology Finance Management Expands Origination and Investment Team

FARMINGTON, Conn., Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Horizon Technology Finance Management LLC ("Horizon"), a registered investment advisor that underwrites and manages secured loans made to companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and sustainability industries, and the manager and advisor for Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ: HRZN), announced today that it has added five finance professionals to its origination and investment team.

"In the last year, the ecosystem for growth capital investing, especially in our target industries, has grown dramatically," said Gerald A. Michaud, President of Horizon. "Adding these outstanding professionals to our expert team further enhances and strengthens our go-to-market strategy for sourcing compelling venture debt opportunities for technology and life science companies across the country. We're excited to have them aboard and look forward to their contributions."

The new additions to the Horizon team include:

Sara Johnson – Managing Director, Technology

Ms. Johnson joins Horizon from CIBC and will lead Horizon's efforts in sourcing venture loan opportunities for technology companies in the Southern and Midwest regions. She is based in Austin, Texas.

At CIBC, Ms. Johnson established the Innovation Banking platform in Austin, and over the course of her career, has provided growth capital and support to hundreds of technology companies. Prior to CIBC, Ms. Johnson spent more than a decade at Wells Fargo Technology Finance, where she led a team that provided financing solutions to public and sponsor-backed middle-market software companies. She began her career at GE Commercial Finance, and holds a B.S. in Finance from Bentley University.

Bryce Bewley – Vice President

Mr. Bewley joins Horizon from Pacific Western Bank and will focus on developing and maintaining sponsor relationships and business development for Horizon in the Western and Pacific Northwest regions. He is based in the firm's Pleasanton, California office.

At Pacific Western, Mr. Bewley was a Vice President for its venture banking team, originating and closing debt facilities for early and growth stage technology companies. Prior to Pacific Western, Mr. Bewley held positions at SquareTrade, Parasail Health, Ampush, and Moody's Analytics. He holds a B.A. in Business Economics and Accounting from the University of California, Santa Barbara, and an M.B.A. from the University of California, Los Angeles.

Charles LeFevre – Investment Associate

Mr. LeFevre joins Horizon from Portfolio Advisors, LLC and will participate in lead generation and analyzing new technology and life science investment opportunities in the Western and Pacific Northwest regions. He is based in the firm's Pleasanton, California office.

At Portfolio Advisors LLC, Mr. LeFevre was an associate in the firm's Direct Investment team, vetting opportunities for the firm's private equity co-investment and private credit portfolios. Mr. LeFevre began his career at Alcentra, a private credit investment firm. He holds a B.S. in Finance and Economics from Northeastern University.

Robert Michaud – Investment Associate

Mr. Michaud joins Horizon from Advantage Capital and is responsible for supporting the origination and investment team in identifying and underwriting new technology investment opportunities for the East Coast region. He is based in Portland, Maine.

At Advantage Capital, Mr. Michaud was a senior analyst and sourced credit and equity opportunities in the manufacturing, technology and business services sectors. Mr. Michaud began his career as a program administrator for Crossroads Venture Group, a trade organization promoting growth stage investing in the state of Connecticut. He holds a B.S. in Finance from Roger Williams University.

Cameron Rosa – Investment Analyst

Mr. Rosa joins Horizon as an investment analyst for the East Coast technology and life science origination teams and is responsible for assisting with analyzing new investment opportunities. He was previously a summer intern at Horizon, and is based in the firm's Farmington, Connecticut headquarters.

He holds a B.S. in Finance and Economics from Babson College, where he was a member of the varsity baseball team.

About Horizon Technology Finance Management LLC

Horizon Technology Finance Management is a registered investment advisor that underwrites and manages secured loans to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and sustainability industries, and is the external advisor for Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ: HRZN). The investment objective of Horizon is to maximize its investment portfolios' returns by generating current income from its debt investments and capital appreciation from the warrants received when making such debt investments. Headquartered in Farmington, Connecticut, Horizon also has regional offices in Pleasanton, California and Reston, Virginia. To learn more, please visit www.horizontechfinance.com.

Contacts:

Investor Relations:

ICR

Garrett Edson

[email protected]

(860) 284-6450

Media Relations:

ICR

Chris Gillick

[email protected]

(646) 677-1819

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/horizon-technology-finance-management-expands-origination-and-investment-team-301204787.html

SOURCE Horizon Technology Finance Corporation