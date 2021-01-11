Amcor recognized by CDP for advancements in sustainability

Amcor's A- grade for climate change disclosure reflects its 36% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions intensity since 2008

ZURICH, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amcor (the "Company"), a global packaging leader, has been awarded an A- grade for Climate Change in the CDP's annual ratings, highlighting the Company's decisive actions towards a more sustainable future.

Amcor's score reflects the success of its EnviroAction program, which reduced all greenhouse gas emissions intensity by 36%* since 2008. The Company has been an industry leader in packaging design innovation, implementing operating efficiencies and increasing the use of post-consumer recycled content in packaging products.

David Clark, Vice President for Sustainability at Amcor said: "We're proud that CDP has recognized Amcor's enhanced sustainability efforts and results. We will continue to lower our greenhouse gas emissions, and to meaningfully reduce water consumption through our EnviroAction program. Amcor recognizes that sustainability is our greatest opportunity, and we will continue to embed this philosophy into our business."

In addition to CDP scorecards, Amcor has reported annually on its sustainability metrics in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) framework for the last nine years and to MSCI's ESG Ratings assessment. Learn more about Amcor's sustainability activities at www.amcor.com/sustainability.

*Compared to a 2006 baseline, inclusive of scope 1,2 and 3 emissions.

GHG (greenhouse gas) emissions intensity is measured by dividing absolute GHG emissions by total units produced.

The CDP's 2020 assessment of Amcor excluded Bemis legacy sites; however, Bemis is included under the umbrella of Amcor's account should details be requested.

Scope 1 and 2 emissions are under the direct control of companies; examples include the electricity purchased to run facilities and fuel used for vehicles and production. Scope 3 emissions comprise all other indirect emissions from a company's activities, from raw materials purchased to end of life treatment and transportation.

About CDP

CDP is a global non-profit that drives companies and governments to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions, safeguard water resources and protect forests. CDP is voted number one climate research provider by investors and works with institutional investors with US$106 trillion in assets. Over 9,600 companies disclosed environmental data through CDP in 2020.

About Amcor

Amcor is a global leader in developing and producing responsible packaging for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal-care, and other products. Amcor works with leading companies around the world to protect their products and the people who rely on them, differentiate brands, and improve supply chains through a range of flexible and rigid packaging, specialty cartons, closures, and services. The company is focused on making packaging that uses less materials, is increasingly recyclable and reusable, and is made with more recycled content. Around 47,000 Amcor people generate $12.5 billion in annual sales from operations that span about 230 locations in 40-plus countries. NYSE: AMCR; ASX: AMC

