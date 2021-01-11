MTN DEW® And Speedway® Celebrate The Return Of The Year Of DEW® With Instant Daily Prizes And First-Ever "Speedway Stash"

PURCHASE, N.Y., Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DEW Nation, it's time to buckle up, because the Year of DEW® is back for 2021! MTN DEW® and Speedway® are once again joining forces to relaunch the year-long platform, which gives fans the opportunity to enter for a chance to win exclusive prizes, epic promotions and thrilling surprises – only at Speedway. In 2021, the Year of DEW is on track to be bigger and bolder than before, kicking off with two unique programs, including the chance to win one of sixteen "Speedway Stashes" – each of which is packed with game-changing prizes, such as a highly coveted gaming console, hidden in soon-to-be revealed locations.

"When we first launched the Year of DEW in 2020, we saw an incredible response from our fans," said Umi Patel, CMO of North Division, PepsiCo Beverages North America. "That's why we're bringing it back in an even bolder way in 2021, with epic prizing that rewards our fans in innovative ways. We're excited to once again put DEW Nation in the driver's seat all year long to celebrate our exclusive partnership."

DEW Daily Pit Stop

Fans who fuel up with MTN DEW at their local Speedway can rev things into high gear with newly-released flavor offering, MTN DEW MAJOR MELON® and also can enter for the chance to win instant daily prizes through the daily DEW Pit Stop program, including custom MTN DEW gear, Speedway gift cards, free MTN DEW products and can be entered to win a $1,000 gift card weekly. Along with the purchase of any 20 oz. MTN DEW flavor, enter the unique under-the-cap codes at YearOfDew.com for a chance to nab instant swag. Consumers who make a daily pit stop at their local Speedway store increase their chances of winning big – and those who enter seven codes online within seven days will automatically be entered into a sweepstakes to win a $1,000 gift card. For official rules visit: https://www.yearofdew.com/rules.

Speedway Stash

To kick off the year-long platform, DEW Nation will be able to enter for a chance at winning a "Speedway Stash," a one-of-a-kind, branded boxes with exclusive Year of DEW prizes, a $100 Speedy Cash gift card, a highly coveted new gaming console and more. DEW Nation can hunt down their very own stash one of two ways.

Starting January 11 , eligible fans in Indiana , Ohio and Michigan can visit YearOfDew.com and follow @Speedway and #YearOfDew to unlock clues, tips and more. On January 16 and January 17 exact in-person drop locations will be revealed on YearOfDew.com. Visit a drop location and discover a hidden Golden Mtn Dew Bottle to receive an entry into the "Speedway Stash Hunt" sweepstakes for the chance to win a "Speedway Stash" drop. You can also earn an entry by posting a photo or video on Instagram with the specific hashtags found in official rules – see rules for details HERE. Starting January 11 through January 17 , eligible fans can also capture a photo or video showcasing their Year of DEW fandom on their Instagram Feed using the hashtags #YearOfDew and #Sweepstakes to enter the "Speedway Stash" sweepstakes online. Full rules and regulations can be found HERE.

To participate, entrants must be eighteen years of age, and a legal resident of one of the following states where Speedway stores operate (AL, AZ, CA, CO, CT, DE, FL, GA, IL, IN, KY, MA, MI, MN, NC, NH, NJ, NM, NV, NY, OH, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI and WV).

"As the number one DEW convenience retailer in the U.S., we're thrilled to partner with MTN DEW to reward the most loyal Speedway customers and members of DEW Nation with another Year of DEW campaign," said Tim Griffith, Speedway's president. "We're committed to bringing our loyal customers unique and innovative campaigns that create great engagement that goes well-beyond our safe, convenient and personal shopping experiences."

Celebrate life in the fast lane and participate in the Year of DEW by heading to one of over 3,400 Speedway locations across the U.S. Year of DEW programming will change often, so head to www.yearofdew.com each month for new updates and programs.

Thirsty for more? Join the conversation by following @MountainDew and @Speedway #YearOfDew.

ABOUT MTN DEW

MOUNTAIN DEW®, a product of PepsiCo North America Beverages, is the No. 1 flavored carbonated soft drink in the U.S. With its one-of-a-kind citrus taste, MOUNTAIN DEW exhilarates and quenches with every sip. In addition to the original MOUNTAIN DEW and DIET MOUNTAIN DEW®, the permanent DEW® product line includes MTN DEW® KICKSTART™, MOUNTAIN DEW CODE RED®, MOUNTAIN DEW VOLTAGE®, and MTN DEW® ZERO SUGAR. For more information, check out www.mountaindew.com , www.facebook.com/mountaindew or follow on Twitter @mountaindew .

ABOUT PEPSICO

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $67 billion in net revenue in 2019, driven by a complementary food and beverage portfolio that includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker and Tropicana. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including 23 brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Convenient Foods and Beverages by Winning with Purpose. "Winning with Purpose" reflects our ambition to win sustainably in the marketplace and embed purpose into all aspects of the business. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com .

ABOUT SPEEDWAY, LLC

Speedway is the nation's second largest company-owned and -operated convenience store chain with nearly 3,900 retail convenience stores across the United States. Headquartered in Enon, Ohio, Speedway is a subsidiary of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: MPC ). For more information, visit www.speedway.com .

Contacts:

Jillian Galasso

[email protected]

Salina Benitez

[email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mtn-dew-and-speedway-celebrate-the-return-of-the-year-of-dew-with-instant-daily-prizes-and-first-ever-speedway-stash-301205295.html

SOURCE PepsiCo