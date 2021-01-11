CVS Health Names Laurie Havanec Chief People Officer

WOONSOCKET, R.I., Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) today announced that Laurie Havanec will join the company as Executive Vice President and Chief People Officer, effective February 8, 2021. Havanec will succeed Lisa Bisaccia who is retiring after 16 years at the company.

"Laurie is an innovative leader who brings a wealth of experience partnering with executive teams to build strategic, people-focused human resources strategy," said Karen S. Lynch, who will become President and CEO of CVS Health on February 1. "Laurie will lead talent and culture initiatives that support our business strategy, and she will also play a central role in helping to inspire and engage all 300,000 employees across CVS Health."

Havanec joins CVS Health with a distinguished career of over 20 years, most recently serving as Executive Vice President and Chief People Officer of Otis Worldwide Co., the world's leading company for elevator and escalator maintenance, installation and service. She's an experienced HR professional who has worked across all human resources functions including talent development, diversity, equity and inclusion, compensation and benefits, labor and employee relations, and HR systems, shared services and operations.

Before joining Otis, Havanec served as Corporate Vice President of Talent and HR at United Technologies Corporation (UTC) where together with her team, she transformed and modernized the company's talent agenda and priorities. She championed technology and new ways of thinking to create industry-leading practices in engagement, recruitment and performance. Laurie was also a senior HR leader at Aetna.

"It's been said that businesses don't create value; people do. That's why I'm honored to join CVS Health at such a critical time in the company's history. In partnership with our business and HR leadership teams, I look forward to building and maintaining a corporate environment that enables us to achieve our vision to transform health care for consumers across the nation," said Havanec.

Havanec will become a member of the company's executive leadership team and report to Lynch. She has a BS in Marketing and a JD, both from the University of Connecticut.

About CVS Health

CVS Health is a different kind of health care company. We are a diversified health services company with nearly 300,000 employees united around a common purpose of helping people on their path to better health. In an increasingly connected and digital world, we are meeting people wherever they are and changing health care to meet their needs. Built on a foundation of unmatched community presence, our diversified model engages one in three Americans each year. From our innovative new services at HealthHUB locations, to transformative programs that help manage chronic conditions, we are making health care more accessible, more affordable and simply better. Learn more about how we're transforming health at www.cvshealth.com.

