Akamai puts channel partners in the driver's seat with new Partner Program

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM), the intelligent edge platform for securing and delivering digital experiences, today announces a new Akamai Partner Program that significantly expands and supports channel partners' ability to deliver high-value services to their customers. Partners will migrate into the new program over a 6-month transition period.

"We recognize the crucial role our channel partners play in Akamai's growth and success," said Dr. Tom Leighton, co-founder and chief executive officer, Akamai Technologies. "The new Akamai Partner Program unleashes our partners' potential, enabling them to build highly rewarding businesses around our intelligent edge products, while delivering great value to their customers."

The new Akamai Partner Program builds upon and expands the company's existing channel partner program, providing greater flexibility, support, and financial incentives. At its core is a new enablement program that offers partners the training, certifications and support to independently sell and service Akamai products successfully.

Partners can now choose Basic or Advanced Certification levels, with additional training options and pricing incentives for Advanced Partners. Role-based mentoring by Akamai experts gives Advanced Partners the know-how to build a robust practice around Akamai solutions. The new, robust Certification Program is designed to help partner organizations and professionals enhance their market recognition and competitive advantage.

The new Partner Program also expands the options for engagement with Akamai: as a solution provider, a fulfillment partner, or a global systems integrator. This allows organizations to align their Akamai partnership with their own business models. Solution providers now have the ability to serve all of their customers' Akamai product needs independently—from sales to service and support. They can serve as a single, trusted, "go-to" resource, strengthening customer relationships and improving their business outcomes.

Financial incentives have also been realigned to emphasize greater rewards for partners that deliver greater value to their customers with Akamai solutions. Certified partners that deliver more services to customers benefit the most, maximizing the return on their investment in service delivery resources. In addition, Akamai's tiered sales value structure has been updated to provide globally consistent benefits.

"We have designed our program to offer partners more flexibility, the opportunity for better profitability and more resources to deliver value-added services to their customers." said Micheal McCollough, Global Vice President, Channels and Alliances at Akamai. "Certified partners that deliver more services to customers benefit the most, maximizing the return on their investment in service delivery resources. We believe this new and improved program will strengthen Akamai's position as the partner of choice in our market space."

