FB Financial Corporation Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter And Year End Earnings Call

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FB Financial Corporation ("FB Financial" or "the Company") (NYSE: FBK) announced today that it will release its 2020 fourth quarter and year end results of operations on Monday, January 25, 2021, after the close of the market. The Company will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. CT on Tuesday, January 26, 2021, to discuss its fourth quarter and year end results of operations, and the conference call will be broadcast live over the Internet at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1631/39546. For investors or analysts who want to attend the call, the listen only dial-in number is 888-317-6003, confirmation code 1294163. For those unable to listen live, a 12 month online replay of the webcast will be available approximately an hour following the conclusion of the live broadcast. A link to these events can be found on the Company's website at investors.firstbankonline.com .

About FB Financial Corporation

FB Financial Corporation (NYSE: FBK) is a bank holding company headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. FB Financial Corporation operates through its wholly owned banking subsidiary, FirstBank, the third largest Tennessee-headquartered community bank, with 81 full-service bank branches across Tennessee, Kentucky, North Alabama and North Georgia, and mortgage offices across the Southeast. FirstBank serves five of the largest metropolitan markets in Tennessee and has approximately $11.0 billion in total assets.

