Lvm Capital Management Ltd Buys Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Procter & Gamble Co

Investment company Lvm Capital Management Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Procter & Gamble Co, AbbVie Inc, Stryker Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lvm Capital Management Ltd. As of 2020Q4, Lvm Capital Management Ltd owns 122 stocks with a total value of $592 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: AAPL, MSFT, PG, ABBV, SYK, JNJ, CSCO, DG, AVGO, DIS, DLR, AMGN, MPW, VZ, DGRW, HD, MS, AMT, ICLR, IDA, IAU, LMT, T, HSY, XBI, GOOGL, INTC, AXP, CAG, NOC, LLY, VRTX, TD, BABA, XOM, PFE, MO, SPY, WM, VWO, SYY, ABT, IXUS, SPTM, PM, DHS, MMM, NEE, CVX, PEP, GLD, KO, UNH, XLV, XLK, GOOG, JPM, BRK.B, TMO, MCBC, BF.B, CNI, BMY, CASY, CTAS, FISV, MRK, PHYS, DTH, IQLT, AMZN, CLX, GIS, MCD, PNC, TRV, RTX, TDIV, BAC, CAT, DUK, ORCL, SRE, IJH, APD, AZN, UPS, BRK.A, IWF, SPLG, XLY, BLL, BAX, CHD, CL, IBM, UVV, WHR, VIA, PSX, EES, VIG, BA, CVS, DEO, K, MDT, NFLX, USB, YUM, MA, WU, V, IVV, SLV, SPMD, IHI, IWO, CBAY,
These are the top 5 holdings of LVM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LTD
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 463,906 shares, 10.40% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 182,869 shares, 6.87% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 178,641 shares, 4.20% of the total portfolio. New Position
- AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 208,672 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Stryker Corp (SYK) - 88,039 shares, 3.65% of the total portfolio. New Position
Lvm Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $108.77 and $136.69, with an estimated average price of $120.45. The stock is now traded at around $129.555000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.4%. The holding were 463,906 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Lvm Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $202.33 and $224.96, with an estimated average price of $215.16. The stock is now traded at around $218.339900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.87%. The holding were 182,869 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)
Lvm Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The purchase prices were between $135.51 and $144.49, with an estimated average price of $139.72. The stock is now traded at around $138.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.2%. The holding were 178,641 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)
Lvm Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in AbbVie Inc. The purchase prices were between $80.49 and $108.67, with an estimated average price of $96.47. The stock is now traded at around $109.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.78%. The holding were 208,672 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Stryker Corp (SYK)
Lvm Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in Stryker Corp. The purchase prices were between $202.01 and $245.04, with an estimated average price of $227.05. The stock is now traded at around $242.635000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.65%. The holding were 88,039 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
Lvm Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in Johnson & Johnson. The purchase prices were between $137.11 and $157.38, with an estimated average price of $147.59. The stock is now traded at around $160.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.36%. The holding were 126,351 shares as of 2020-12-31.
