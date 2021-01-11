Lvm Capital Management Ltd Buys Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Procter & Gamble Co

Investment company Lvm Capital Management Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Procter & Gamble Co, AbbVie Inc, Stryker Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lvm Capital Management Ltd. As of 2020Q4, Lvm Capital Management Ltd owns 122 stocks with a total value of $592 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Lvm Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $108.77 and $136.69, with an estimated average price of $120.45. The stock is now traded at around $129.555000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.4%. The holding were 463,906 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lvm Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $202.33 and $224.96, with an estimated average price of $215.16. The stock is now traded at around $218.339900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.87%. The holding were 182,869 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lvm Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The purchase prices were between $135.51 and $144.49, with an estimated average price of $139.72. The stock is now traded at around $138.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.2%. The holding were 178,641 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lvm Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in AbbVie Inc. The purchase prices were between $80.49 and $108.67, with an estimated average price of $96.47. The stock is now traded at around $109.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.78%. The holding were 208,672 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lvm Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in Stryker Corp. The purchase prices were between $202.01 and $245.04, with an estimated average price of $227.05. The stock is now traded at around $242.635000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.65%. The holding were 88,039 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lvm Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in Johnson & Johnson. The purchase prices were between $137.11 and $157.38, with an estimated average price of $147.59. The stock is now traded at around $160.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.36%. The holding were 126,351 shares as of 2020-12-31.